See Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Stunning 6-Ft.-Tall, Crown-Topped Wedding Cake

A caviar bar, decadent dinner by Wolfgang Puck, plus a dessert spread and late night snack menu! There was no shortage of food at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's wedding

When Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum cut the cake at their lavish nuptials on Thursday, they had plenty of tiers to choose from.

The newlyweds celebrated their "I dos" with a stunning, 6-ft.-tall wedding cake topped with a golden crown (that matched the shadow box their wedding invitations came in, natch).

Created by Joanie and Leigh's Cakes in Los Angeles, the five-tier confection — which sat on a table adorned with a white shimmer tablecloth and was surrounded by a border of pink and white rose bouquets — featured intricate decorations, including a golden, Cinderella-esque carriage in front a scene of golden palm trees.

A central tier was stamped with a gold logo made up of Hilton and Reum's initials, enclosed in a circle of garland.

That same element adorned the top of another two layers, while one featured a pink quilting pattern and the bottom tier, framed insets of that same texture aside gold fleur de lis decorations.

Of course, the cake wasn't the only thing Hilton and Reum's guests dined on.

Before dinner, passed appetizers featured many classic dishes from Puck's L.A. restaurant Spago, including spicy tuna tartare, smoked salmon pizza with fresh caviar, tempura shrimp, duck potstickers, devil quail eggs with caviar, mini chicken and leek pot pies, pot roast croquettes, Puck's famous chinois chicken salad, and (as a vegan option), opal apple summer rolls.

There was also a caviar station provided by the Caviar Co., which was all paired with bottles of Moët and 2012 Chandon Grand Vintage champagne.

The food didn't stop there. A three-course dinner followed, beginning with small plates of torched-to-order oysters Rockefeller, shrimp and Crab Louis parfait, seared scallop and hummus.

A first course included an Asian pear salad and a butternut squash tortellini, while the main entree let guests choose between a potato encrusted sea bass, grilled New York steak or vegetarian grilled eggplant "steak frites."

Alongside a flourless chocolate cake, desserts of ice cream and fruit cobbler were also served.

And if all that food wasn't enough, the pair provided a full late-night menu, with bites of 3-cheese grilled cheese sandwiches, mini cheeseburgers, duck fat french friends, pigs in a blanket, and peanut butter and jelly macarons.

Hilton and Reum's wedding was held at the former Bel Air estate of Hilton's late grandfather Barron Hilton.

The Simple Life star, 40, dazzled in an elegantly embroidered high-neck, long-sleeve gown by Oscar de la Renta as she tied the knot. Reum, a 40-year-old venture capitalist, wore a classic tuxedo provided by Zegna and teared up when he saw Hilton for the first time.

"I told him he couldn't cry, because then I'd start crying and I would ruin my mascara before my walk. Of course, he did cry, but I think I started crying first," Hilton wrote on her website on Friday. "It was a Cinderella moment and I knew I found my true love. I had a glam refresh after because if I walked the aisle with all that mascara running down my face, it would've been beyond.

At the reception, Hilton changed into two different looks — a princess-like Ghalia Lav gown for her first dance with Reum and then a much shorter Oscar de la Renta dress for the reception.

In true Hilton fashion, though, the wedding celebration isn't over yet. The festivities will continue with two additional upcoming parties, all to be captured by the cameras of the new 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which premiered Thursday on Peacock.