Paris Hilton Says She Used to Make Grilled Cheese with Kim Kardashian After Nights Out

Paris Hilton is sharing her special recipe for a childhood classic: grilled cheese.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old heiress appeared on The Tonight Show, during which host Jimmy Fallon said that he loves seeing a different side of her in projects like her documentary, This Is Paris, and her new show, Cooking with Paris. He noted that he recently watched the episode of her cooking series when she was joined by Kim Kardashian, whom Hilton has been friends with for decades.

Hilton then recalled some fun moments in the kitchen with Kardashian, 40, saying, "Back in the day, when we would go out at night, we'd come home late and make grilled cheeses."

Fallon asked for the "secret" recipe and Hilton recalled, "Brioche bread, cheddar cheese, lots of butter."

The comedian then joked about his own recipe, saying, "I go Wonder bread, American Kraft singles and, yeah, I could also do lots of butter. And make sure the pan's hot," before Hilton agreed with a laugh.

Hilton and Kardashian reunite in the kitchen, attempting to make more than just grilled cheese as the friends get messy for Hilton's Cooking with Paris. In the trailer for the Netflix show, there's a hilarious compilation of Hilton wondering out loud what a few kitchen staples are. "What's a tong?" she asks Kardashian.

The six-part series, which premiered Aug. 4, welcomes guests like Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and family members Nicky and Kathy Hilton as they prepare meals from grocery store to table.

Inspired by a viral YouTube video of the heiress making homemade lasagna, Cooking with Paris shows Hilton and friends "navigate new ingredients, new recipes, and exotic kitchen appliances," according to a release from Netflix.

Paris Hilton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon Credit: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The series also comes less than a year after Hilton's This Is Paris YouTube documentary, which offered a revealing look into her childhood trauma, media perception, and the redefining of her brand.

For those interested in a hard copy of Hilton's recipes, the amateur chef told PEOPLE in May 2020 that she's working on a cookbook.