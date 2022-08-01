Paris Hilton's Mixed Tomato Caprese Salad with Balsamic Glaze
"It's the perfect appetizer that looks and tastes great," says the star, who makes this summer dish with Demi Lovato on her new Netflix series Cooking with Paris. "I recommend it for any occasion!"
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Ingredients
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 2 lbs. ripe medium and large tomatoes (mixed colors or heirloom), cut into thin slices and/or wedges
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
- 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Step 1Stir together vinegar and brown sugar in small saucepan over medium, until sugar dissolves; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; let glaze simmer, stirring occasionally, until thick, syrupy and reduced by half (to a scant 1⁄3 cup), 15 to 18 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool, about 15 minutes.
- Step 2Arrange tomato slices on a platter, slightly overlapping; sprinkle with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Arrange mozzarella slices over tomatoes; lightly sprinkle with 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. Arrange cherry tomatoes on top. Drizzle with oil and cooled balsamic glaze. Sprinkle with pepper and remaining salt; top with basil leaves. Serve immediately.