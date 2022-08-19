Papa Johns Releases New Pizza Bowls with Tons of Toppings but No Crust

Do you want to try a slice or uh, a scoop?

The newest menu item at Papa Johns takes all that fans love about pizza, minus the crust. Papa Bowls are full of vegetables, meats, cheeses and signature sauces.

The new bowls cost $8 each and are available in three options: Italian meats trio, chicken alfredo and garden veggie. The first flavor, the Italian meats trio, combines signature pizza sauce, alfredo sauce, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and three kinds of cheese.

The chicken alfredo takes alfredo sauce, garlic parmesan sauce, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and a three-cheese blend.

Last but not least is the garden veggie bowl which includes signature pizza sauce, garlic parmesan sauce, spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers and three types of cheese.

courtesy papa john's

Customers can also choose to personalize their own Papa Bowls to fulfill their crustless fantasies.

"We are very excited to offer Papa Bowls as a new menu category and as a new way consumers can experience our premium ingredients," said Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns senior vice president of menu strategy and product innovation. "Our signature crust continues to be a beloved favorite, but we know that sometimes customers crave something different. We want them to know we are committed to delivering on all of those cravings through our menu."

The bowls were made available exclusively for Papa Johns loyalty members starting on Aug. 15 but will be available to all customers on Aug. 22.

In other pizza news, Papa Johns is celebrating Sunday's HBO premiere of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel with a spicy special: dragon flame pizza. The heat comes from sriracha dry spice, Fresno chilies, red chili and garlic crunch but the pizza is also topped with smoked pulled chicken, Italian sausage, fresh green peppers and lots of cheese, of course.

Only select GoT fans can try the spicy 'za right now. It will only be available on Aug. 21 at King's Landing Park in Apopka, Florida from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Papa Johns will eventually bring the dragon flame pizza to one select city in October but fans have to tweet @PapaJohns with the hashtag #DragonFlame to advocate for their cities.