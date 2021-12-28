Papa Johns Introduces New York-Style Pizza with Hand-Stretched, Foldable, Oversized Slices

The American pizza restaurant chain has added another crust option to their expansive menu: New York-style pizza, for those hungry for the Big Apple's beloved hand-stretched, oversized slices.

Each 16-each pie yields eight large, wide, thin crust slices, perfect for folding as true New Yorkers do with their slices (don't let those non-folders fool ya, the fold is the proper way). Toppings can be added to taste (that's a whole other debate among New Yorkers that we won't get into).

"For many, NY Style pizza is a classic that reigns supreme, so we are excited to offer consumers this foldable crust favorite," Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation, said in a statement. "As we continue to innovate our menu, we strive to keep our customer first, and are glad to introduce another crust variation that allows them to customize their pizza how they'd like."