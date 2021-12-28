Papa Johns Introduces New York-Style Pizza with Hand-Stretched, Foldable, Oversized Slices
Papa Johns is bringing a taste of the Big Apple to restaurants nationwide
For Papa Johns, it's new year, new crust!
The American pizza restaurant chain has added another crust option to their expansive menu: New York-style pizza, for those hungry for the Big Apple's beloved hand-stretched, oversized slices.
Made from the brand's signature, six-ingredient dough, Papa Johns N.Y. style pizza recreates this East Coast classic for customers all across the country to enjoy.
Each 16-each pie yields eight large, wide, thin crust slices, perfect for folding as true New Yorkers do with their slices (don't let those non-folders fool ya, the fold is the proper way). Toppings can be added to taste (that's a whole other debate among New Yorkers that we won't get into).
"For many, NY Style pizza is a classic that reigns supreme, so we are excited to offer consumers this foldable crust favorite," Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation, said in a statement. "As we continue to innovate our menu, we strive to keep our customer first, and are glad to introduce another crust variation that allows them to customize their pizza how they'd like."
Available now for a limited time through March 13, 2022, each N.Y.-style pie is priced at $13 for a one-topping pizza.
"You deserve the best, and yes, this does include our mouthwatering NY Style Crust!" the brand wrote on Instagram. "Greatness is only one order away 😉."
Papa Johns first opened its doors in 1984, and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery service company with "more than 5,500 restaurants in 50 countries and territories," according to the brand.
They were also the first of the national pizza delivery chains to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu.
The brand also has a loyalty program where they can earn "Papa Dough" to use towards any menu item. To order, visit PapaJohns.com