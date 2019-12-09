Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Getty

In a recent interview with WDRB, former Papa John’s founder John Schnatter slammed the company’s new leadership and the taste of the pizza, accusing them of changing the recipe—and now current CEO Rob Lynch is setting the record straight.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza,” Schnatter originally said. “It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good. The way they’re making the pizza is just not fundamental to what makes a Papa John’s pizza.”

In an interview with CNBC, Lynch defended his company and explained, “We haven’t made any changes to the way we make it or what goes into our products…Mr. Schnatter is entitled to his opinion. We’re focused on doing the things that are going to move the business forward.”

Lynch added on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street that he’s “never been a part of a system that takes more pride in what goes into the food that we’re making and how we’re making it…We feel great about the food that we’re putting out there.”

Schnatter, 58, was ousted from the company in July 2018 following his use of the N-word on a conference call with company executives. During the original interview with WDRB—which was widely mocked on social media—he reiterated his theory that the scandal was a “set-up” and a “farce,” concocted by multiple people on the board of directors whom he claims he used to have “cared about…loved…[and] made multimillionaires.”

“The day of reckoning will come,” Schnatter added. “The record will be straight.”

At the time of his resignation, Schnatter apologized and stated, “News reports attributing the use of inappropriate and hurtful language to me during a media training session regarding race are true…Regardless of the context, I apologize. Simply stated, racism has no place in our society.”