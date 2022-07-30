Paola Velez's Carrot Cake with Passion Fruit Glaze

The executive pastry chef of La Bodega Bakery in Washington, D.C., shares a simple but showstopping spring dessert.
By People Staff
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Ingredients

  • cooking spray
  • 1 ½ cups shredded carrots (from 2 large carrots)
  • 1 cup packed dark-brown sugar
  • 1 ripe banana, mashed
  • ⅔ cup safflower or canola oil, plus more for pan
  • ½ cup golden raisins
  • ¼ cup roasted sunflower-seed kernels
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¾ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons passion fruit juice
  • Edible violas, for garnish (optional)

Directions

  • Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray, and line with parchment paper.
  • Step 2Beat carrots, brown sugar, mashed banana, oil, raisins and sunflower seeds with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-low speed until well-combined, about 2 mintues.
  • Step 3Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Add to carrot mixture; beat on low speed until just combined, about 30 seconds. Do not overmix.
  • Step 4Transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake until loaf is golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 5o to 60 minutes. Let cool in pan 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.
  • Step 5Whisk together powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon passion fruit juice in a small bowl. Whisk in remaining 1 tablespoon juice, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, until desired consistency is reached. Pour glaze over cake; garnish with violas.

Tips

Resist the urge to buy pre-shredded carrots. Grating your own will result in thinner pieces, which will cook and soften evenly (no crunch!) and keep the cake moist.

