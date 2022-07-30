Paola Velez's Carrot Cake with Passion Fruit Glaze
The executive pastry chef of La Bodega Bakery in Washington, D.C., shares a simple but showstopping spring dessert.
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Ingredients
- cooking spray
- 1 ½ cups shredded carrots (from 2 large carrots)
- 1 cup packed dark-brown sugar
- 1 ripe banana, mashed
- ⅔ cup safflower or canola oil, plus more for pan
- ½ cup golden raisins
- ¼ cup roasted sunflower-seed kernels
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons passion fruit juice
- Edible violas, for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray, and line with parchment paper.
- Step 2Beat carrots, brown sugar, mashed banana, oil, raisins and sunflower seeds with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-low speed until well-combined, about 2 mintues.
- Step 3Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Add to carrot mixture; beat on low speed until just combined, about 30 seconds. Do not overmix.
- Step 4Transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake until loaf is golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 5o to 60 minutes. Let cool in pan 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.
- Step 5Whisk together powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon passion fruit juice in a small bowl. Whisk in remaining 1 tablespoon juice, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, until desired consistency is reached. Pour glaze over cake; garnish with violas.
Tips
Resist the urge to buy pre-shredded carrots. Grating your own will result in thinner pieces, which will cook and soften evenly (no crunch!) and keep the cake moist.