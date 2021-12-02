Panera Reveals 'Ugly' Festive Cups for the Holiday Season, Designed by TikTok Star Emily Zugay

It's a move Panera said they hope will remind customers what matters most in life is on the inside

Panera is embracing the "ugly' with its 2021 holiday cup collection.

The restaurant chain on Thursday dropped its limited line of reusable cups with a perfectly imperfect twist, paying tribute to the ugly holiday sweater trend with a series of "ugly" designs.

To help them come up with the illustrations, the brand worked with TikTok sensation Emily Zugay, who has gone viral on the social media platform for her hysterical transformations of popular brand logos. The comedic social media personality and "graphic designer" helped create four different satirical holiday cup designs for the one-of-a-kind holiday collection, with misspelled words such as "raindeer" and charmingly misshapen gingerbread men.

It's all a move not only designed to "bring laughter and cheer to guests nationwide," the brand said in a release, but also to represent the what matters most in life is on the inside.

"Our new holiday cups send a friendly message that while we may focus on décor, gifts and holiday cards during this busy season, it's important not to lose sight of the things that come from within — joy, family, memories, traditions and of course, the Panera coffee that will power you through the holidays," Eduardo Luz, Panera's chief brand and concept officer, said.

Panera Holiday Cups Credit: Panera

That Panera coffee — brewed hot or iced, all season long —is also for sale in a unique subscription service, available for holiday gifting via Panera's app and website.

The MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription includes two months of unlimited (yes, unlimited) coffee for just $15, or three months of unlimited coffee for just $20.

Customers who also sign up to purchase the subscription for themselves will get free coffee for the rest of the year. And after that? Just $8.99 a month for unlimited sips.

Panera Holiday Cups Credit: Panera

Panera's holiday cup collection, while available for sale, are also being gifted to a lucky few for free in a contest. Enter to win now through Dec. 6, at PaneraUglyHolidayCups.com.

