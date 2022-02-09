Those who wind up ringless after the Super Bowl or Valentine's Day might try their luck at Panera Bread's latest promotion

Panera Bread's newest promotion will have some customers saying "I Do!"

Beginning Monday, customers will have a chance to win a baguette-cut ring set in a gold band in honor of the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, which fall within one day of each other.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The lab-grown diamond will even come in a special Bread Bowl-inspired box, according to a Wednesday press release from the company.

To enter, participants can simply visit Twitter or Instagram and share a post with the hashtags #PaneraDate and #Sweepstakes along with a photo of themselves — whether they're alone or with company — dining at a Panera Bread cafe or consuming Panera Bread At-Home products.

In the end, 22 lucky people will win the grand prize, which comes with a year-long subscription to Panera's Unlimited Sip Club, per the release. Winners will have until April 1 to claim their prize.

"For those waking up feeling defeated, nothing perks you up better than unlimited coffee and a delicious baguette - and we're leveling that up this year," said Drayton Martin, vice president of Brand Building at Panera Bread, in the release. "This time of year can be filled with ups and downs and wins and losses - but Panera is always there to help fill your cup."

Individuals must be at least 18 years old and a MyPanera member to enter the contest.

Panera Is Giving Away Baguette Diamond Rings to 22 Lucky Ringless Customers in Bread Bowl Boxes Credit: panera

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Panera is the latest chain restaurant to roll out a special promotion ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Last week, Fatburger announced it is giving away 56 cheeseburgers every hour to lucky fans beginning at 3:30 p.m. on game day and running throughout the match.

To win, fans are encouraged to monitor Fatburger's Instagram Stories, where the brand will drop a special code every hour. The first 56 customers to redeem the code via online ordering can enjoy a free original Fatburger as a reward.

Meanwhile, DiGiorno is offering fans a free pizza if at any point during the game if the score mirrors the first three digits of Pi — 3-14 (or 14-3). Fans must enter online between now and Sunday for a chance to at the prize, with winners receiving a coupon redeemable for the complimentary DiGiorno pizza.