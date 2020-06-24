Panera Is Giving Away Free Unlimited Coffee All Summer Long — Here's How to Get It

Panera is making this summer a little sweeter with free coffee until Labor Day.

On June 16, Panera asked fans on Twitter if they wanted free coffee this summer. Yes, really. Unsurprisingly, an overwhelming amount of people (over 550,000) voted yes. Thanks to the fans that voted, Panera is now offering free unlimited coffee now through September 7.

The bakery chain isn't just offering unlimited java though — you get the choice of either their premium hot or iced coffee or if coffee isn't your thing, you can also get free hot tea all summer long. Since this offer is also unlimited, you can receive a new coffee every two hours and refills at no extra charge.

To take advantage of the promo all you need to do is sign up for MyPanera. The subscription service is usually $8.99 a month, but the monthly fee will be waived now through September 7. Sign up sooner rather than later because you have until July 4 to sign up for the MyPanera membership to qualify for free coffee.

On Wednesday, Panera announced on Twitter that they had already received over 100,000 new subscriptions on MyPanera and are looking forward to welcoming more fans to the family.

Panera isn't the only chain celebrating the summer months with free offerings — Popeyes has been giving away free food the whole month of June.