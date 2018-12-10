Panera Is Giving Out Free Bagels Every Day for the Rest of the Year

We’re only a few weeks out from New Year’s resolution time, and now Panera is giving you some extra incentive to carb-load before 2019.

People who sign up for the MyPanera rewards program between now and December 31 can receive a free bagel every single day until the end of the year. The offer is available at all of Panera’s U.S. locations, but is only valid in-store and doesn’t apply to online orders.

Unfortunately for those who are already signed up for MyPanera, the offer only applies to new members—so find a friend, encourage them to join, and make them give you their free bagel in return.

There is one catch: the terms of the deal say it “excludes cream cheese and other spreads,” so unless you like your bagel totally dry, you might have to shell out at least a few cents.

Panera is just the latest of many restaurant chains to offer an enticing reason to join their rewards program. In September, Wendy’s gave out free cheeseburgers every day in exchange for downloading their app, and Chick-fil-A did a similar promotion with their nuggets that same month.