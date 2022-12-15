Panera Customer Goes Viral After Realizing Their Lemonade Contains More Caffeine Than 4 Espressos

A Panera customer is realizing that her daily routine of refilling her lemonade might just be getting her a little too amped to start her work day.

TikTok user Sarah Baus (@sarahebaus) has gone viral after sharing an explainer on Panera' Mango Yuzu Citrus Charged Lemonade to her followers — detailing her realization that the beverage contains 260 milligrams of caffeine, per the Panera website.

As she explained to her followers, in comparison, an espresso has 63 milligrams of caffeine.

"The regular size [20 oz. lemonade] has 82 grams of sugar. Whatever," she said. "Let's push that aside. It has 260 milligrams of caffeine. An espresso—I looked it up—has 63 milligrams of caffeine...I don't drink coffee. I don't have caffeine very much. I thought!"

The beverage, as Panera's website explains, contains "as much caffeine as our Dark Roast coffee," with the standard size containing 260 milligrams, and a large 30 fl. oz. version containing 390. But Baus, who does her work-from-home duties from within a Panera store and takes advantage of free refills, admitted that she "drinks four or five of these" during a standard work day.

A representative for Panera did not comment to PEOPLE.

Previously unaware of the contents of the caffeinated lemonade, the TikToker recalls the moment she found out about it. Baus and her husband — who is a type-1 diabetic — were going through the Panera drive-thru. He checked the ingredients in an effort to adjust his blood sugar, and they soon found out how much caffeine she was drinking each day.

"I feel like the Hulk. And I'm drinking these, and I really like them. I said that I'm gonna water them down. But Panera, who's gonna create a product with 263 milligrams of caffeine? Look what you're doing!"

Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty

Of course, Panera also sells standard lemonade, like its Agave Lemonade product which contains 0 milligrams of caffeine. But when it comes to caffeinated lemonade, the FDA recommends a daily intake of 400 milligrams of caffeine, while @sarahebaus was sitting somewhere around the 1,040 milligram range with her refills.

The 20 fl. oz. beverage also contains 82 grams of total sugars, while the American Heart Association recommends an intake of 25 to 36 grams per day.

The caffeinated lemonade discourse surrounding Panera isn't anything new. Fans of the restaurant began to take note of the ingredients when the beverage dropped back in April. "I don't have enough self control to handle this amount of access to caffeine," TikToker Anna Tschopp said.

At the time, Tschopp told the Daily Dot that there was an "alarming number of pregnant women commenting on my TikTok saying they had drank or been drinking it and they wouldn't have known about the high caffeine content if they didn't see my video."