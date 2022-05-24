Nearly 200 Panera locations will serve the seafood dishes starting on May 25

Panera Brings Back Their Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese for the First Time in 3 Years

Two lobster menu items are returning to Panera just in time for summer.

Starting on May 25, customers can head to Panera to try the new lobster roll and lobster mac and cheese, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. Nearly 200 restaurants, all only in the northeast of the U.S., will serve the fan-favorite seafood dishes.

The lobster mac and cheese transforms the iconic Vermont white cheddar mac and cheese that fans know and love. The beloved Panera macaroni is topped with buttered lobster meat and seasoned bread crumbs in this limited-time menu item. The dish ranges in price depending on the restaurant chain's location, $9.99 to $10.99 for small and $18.49 to $19.99 for large.

The lobster roll takes inspiration from the New England summer staple. It combines lobster claw and knuckle meat with a lemon tarragon mayonnaise-based dressing on top of a roll. It starts at $22.99.

"At Panera, we change our menu regularly to bring in the flavors of the seasons and we're thrilled to offer our East coast guests two outstanding lobster entrees for the summer," Claes Petersson, Panera's head chef and Chief Innovation Officer, said in a press release.