Panera Adds a New Soup to Its Menu for the First Time in Over 3 Years

For the first time in more than three years, Panera Bread is giving its soup options an update.

The restaurant chain announced they are adding a vegan selection to the menu with its new ten vegetable soup.

The plant-based and Mediterranean Diet-approved dish features fire roasted tomatoes, yellow and red bell peppers, onions, corn, carrots, spinach, poblano peppers, celery and garbanzo beans. It is also packed with hearty whole grains including wheat berries, sprouted short grain brown rice and sprouted red fife.

The soup clocks in at just 100 calories per bowl and has 2 grams of fat, 2 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein.

Customers can now order the soup at all Panera Bread locations, where a cup costs $5.19 and a bowl costs $6.19. Other soups on the menu include turkey chili, low-fat chicken noodle, baked potato, broccoli cheddar, vegetarian creamy tomato and bistro French onion.

Last July, Panera Bread announced they were testing double bread bowls in Philadelphia.

Rather than their iconic bread bowl which is scooped out and filled with your choice of a hot entree, this “bowl” comes as an oblong loaf and features not one, but two hole cutouts so you can eat soup and macaroni and cheese at the same time.

While the double bread bowls are no longer in testing, we’re still anxiously awaiting for them to announce whether they’ll become a permanent menu item.