Panera Bread Is Giving Away Free Bagels to All Vaccinated Customers

In support of the White House's National Month of Action, Panera is offering free bagels to vaccinated visitors during multiple days in July

Vaccinated people can get ready for more freebies coming their way.

On Wednesday, Panera Bread announced that all vaccinated guests will be able to snag themselves a free bagel of their choice each day between July 2-4. Customers can make their way to any participating location and get a bagel in flavors like sesame, chocolate chip, cinnamon swirl, asiago cheese, and more.

"During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the 'We Can Do This' campaign," said Niren Chaudhary, Panera Bread CEO, in a statement. "We have come through one of our nation's greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic."

The company's promotion comes in support of the White House's National Month of Action, an effort created to get as many U.S. adults as possible vaccinated by July 4. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Panera has shared its commitment to helping others by providing weekly family meals to its cafe associates and regularly donating ingredients from its supply chain to those in need.

Panera is just the latest of many restaurant chains enticing people across the country vaccinated with free food. Other brands like Taco Bell, Krispy Kreme and Anheuser-Busch have also launched their own campaigns for vaccinated customers.

See the full list of freebies you can get across the U.S. if you've received the COVID-19 vaccine.