Padma Lakshmi Shares a Turkey Shepherd's Pie Recipe That's 'Even Better the Next Day'

After traveling to London for the 20th season of Top Chef: World All-Stars, Padma Lakshmi was inspired by to add her spin on a classic English meal.

"It's a cozy dish that's even better the next day," says the Taste the Nation host. "It's both filling and comforting."

In the latest season of Bravo's Emmy-winning series, which premiered on Mar. 9, Lakshmi is joined by head judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. For the first time ever the show is spotlighting 16 previous winners and finalists picked from the original U.S. series and its 29 international versions (France, Canada, the Middle East, and Brazil, to name a few).

Padma Lakshmi's Turkey Shepherd's Pie

2 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in. cubes (5 cups)

⅓ cup whole milk

¼ cup unsalted butter

2½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 tsp. black pepper, divided

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 small onion) 1 large garlic clove, minced

1½ lb. ground turkey

1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary

½ tsp. crushed red pepper

¼ cup tomato paste

½ cup hot water

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1. Place potatoes in a large saucepan, and cover with cold water. Cover, then bring to a boil over high heat, about 5 minutes. Once boiling, uncover and reduce heat to medium; cook until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Drain water from saucepan; add milk, butter, 1½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. With a potato masher, mash until smooth and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. While potatoes cook, preheat oven to 400°. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add turkey; cook, stirring to crumble, until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in thyme, rosemary, crushed red pepper and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper; cook 1 minute. Dissolve tomato paste in hot water; stir into mixture along with Worcestershire sauce. Reduce heat to low; simmer, uncovered, until thickened and liquid is absorbed, 6 to 8 minutes.

3. Spread turkey mixture evenly in an 11x7-inch baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes, sealing around edges to prevent mixture from bubbling over. Bake in preheated oven until potatoes are light golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Serves: 6

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Quick tip! For fluffy, light mashed potatoes, place the raw, cut potatoes in a pot of cold water to rinse off excess starch. Change the water a few times until it runs clear.

Top Chef World All Stars airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.