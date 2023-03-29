Padma Lakshmi Shares a Turkey Shepherd's Pie Recipe That's 'Even Better the Next Day'

Lakshmi was inspired to put her spin on the classic English meal after filming the new season of Bravo's Top Chef: World All-Stars in London

By People Staff
Published on March 29, 2023 05:03 PM
3/20 Recipes rollout
Photo: Jennifer Causey

After traveling to London for the 20th season of Top Chef: World All-Stars, Padma Lakshmi was inspired by to add her spin on a classic English meal.

"It's a cozy dish that's even better the next day," says the Taste the Nation host. "It's both filling and comforting."

In the latest season of Bravo's Emmy-winning series, which premiered on Mar. 9, Lakshmi is joined by head judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. For the first time ever the show is spotlighting 16 previous winners and finalists picked from the original U.S. series and its 29 international versions (France, Canada, the Middle East, and Brazil, to name a few).

Padma Lakshmi's Turkey Shepherd's Pie

2 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in. cubes (5 cups)

⅓ cup whole milk

¼ cup unsalted butter

2½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 tsp. black pepper, divided

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 small onion) 1 large garlic clove, minced

1½ lb. ground turkey

1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary

½ tsp. crushed red pepper

¼ cup tomato paste

½ cup hot water

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1. Place potatoes in a large saucepan, and cover with cold water. Cover, then bring to a boil over high heat, about 5 minutes. Once boiling, uncover and reduce heat to medium; cook until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Drain water from saucepan; add milk, butter, 1½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. With a potato masher, mash until smooth and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. While potatoes cook, preheat oven to 400°. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add turkey; cook, stirring to crumble, until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in thyme, rosemary, crushed red pepper and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper; cook 1 minute. Dissolve tomato paste in hot water; stir into mixture along with Worcestershire sauce. Reduce heat to low; simmer, uncovered, until thickened and liquid is absorbed, 6 to 8 minutes.

3. Spread turkey mixture evenly in an 11x7-inch baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes, sealing around edges to prevent mixture from bubbling over. Bake in preheated oven until potatoes are light golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Serves: 6
Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Quick tip! For fluffy, light mashed potatoes, place the raw, cut potatoes in a pot of cold water to rinse off excess starch. Change the water a few times until it runs clear.

Top Chef World All Stars airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
A meatball made using genetic code from the mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in Amsterdam
Meatball Made with Woolly Mammoth DNA Created by Food Startup
Hoda Kotb and Al Roker Share 'Lady and the Tramp' Moment Eating PayDay Bar on 'Today'
Hoda Kotb and Al Roker Have a 'Lady and the Tramp' Moment While Sharing a PayDay on 'Today'
Rihanna Shares Baby Bump Photos on IG
Rihanna's Baby Bump on Display as She Shares Pics of 2 'Drive-Tru' Pasta Dishes
New Blackout Oreo Cookie Flavor
Oreo Releases New Blackout Cake Cookies with 2 Layers of Chocolate Creme
fruit roll-ups
Fruit Roll-Ups Urges People Not to Eat the Plastic After Viral TikTok Confuses Viewers
Guy Fieri and Ryder
Guy Fieri's Sons 'Went Nuts' for This French Onion Chicken Recipe with 'Outta Bounds Flavor'
Tiffani Thiessen's cookbook Here We Go Again
Tiffani Thiessen Reveals the Cover of Her Second Cookbook That's All About Using Leftovers
Superbowl Recipes Rollout
Toya Boudy's One-Pot Creole Jambalaya 'Just Tastes Like Goodness'
Dairy Queen Drops Their Summer Blizzard Menu Including Two New Flavors and the Return of a S’mores Treat
Dairy Queen Is Selling Blizzards for 85 Cents to Celebrate Their New Summer Menu
McDonald's Drops a New Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry
McDonald's Drops a New Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry
https://www.tiktok.com/@bigmaccoaching/video/7215272427880828202. bigmaccoaching / Tiktok
Man Eating McDonald's for 100 Days Is Down Nearly 30 Lbs. So Far — and Now His Wife Is Joining Him
Meatballs and broccoli lunch boxes
The Best Frozen Food Delivery Services to Keep Your Freezer Full
Scene at a table with a couple enjoying lunch at a vegan cafe
The Best Food Subscription Boxes for Every Occasion
Peanut butter in an open jar
TSA Says Peanut Butter Is a Liquid and Travelers Aren't Nuts About It
Oprah Brightland Harvest Sale Tout
Oprah's Favorite Olive Oil Is Buy One, Get One Free — but Only While Supplies Last
Jamie Oliver and Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Teaches Jamie Oliver a Kitchen Hack During His Own Recipe Demo — Watch