Padma Lakshmi's Daughter, Krishna, 12, Hilariously Roasts Her in Cooking Video: 'Nobody Cares'

Padma Lakshmi's daughter is not impressed by her mom's social media cooking tutorials.

On Wednesday, Lakshmi — who celebrates her 52nd birthday Thursday — posted a blooper from a video of herself making homemade tomato sauce in which her daughter Krishna, 12, interrupts to tell her "nobody cares!"

"Homemade tomato sauce that you can then freeze and put away for winter," Laskhmi introduces the how-to video as she stirs simmering sauce in a pan. When she starts speaking again, she's interrupted by Krishna yelling from a distance.

"I'm doing a video!" Lakshmi calls out in response while laughing, to which Krishna simply replies off-camera: "Nobody cares!"

"Okay. Alright, nobody cares," Lakshmi quips. "Anyway, I care!"

The Top Chef host summed up the hilarious clip in a playful caption about Krishna, whom she often calls Littlhands.

"I was making tomato sauce. Littlhands was serving a roast," Lakshmi joked in the caption.

Overlaid in the video itself, Lakshmi wrote: "My daughter keeping me humble 😅"

Th Bravo star has been busy of late. On Aug. 18, Lakshmi gave fans a sneak peek of what's to come from her on-screen looks in an Instagram video ahead of filming for Top Chef World All-Stars.

"As you can tell we're going for a down-to-earth approachable season," she joked while wearing a leather corset tube top. Her stylist Albert Mendonca held up a dominatrix moto-inspired bustier top as another sexy option.

The short video then flipped between clips of Lakshmi's fitting — including colorful, body-hugging knit dresses, business casual ensembles (made bright with a yellow blazer) and an avant-garde bubble top that didn't appear to be of the star's liking. The whole video was set to ABBA's "Chiquitita."

"Trying on looks for @bravotopchef season 20 in London!!! 🔥 Which look is your favorite?," she captioned the post.

Lakshmi is currently nominated for an Emmy for her hosting work on Top Chef.

The show itself — which debuted in 2006 — is up for 6 total Emmys, including outstanding competition program. Its companion series, Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, was also nominated for outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series.

Winners will be announced this September.

"If you're an Academy member, please remember to vote for Top Chef as we are nominated for 6 Emmys!!" Lakshmi wrote in her Instagram caption. "And one of them is for me for best host(!!). So please don't forget to vote!"