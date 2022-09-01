Padma Lakshmi's Daughter, Krishna, 12, Hilariously Roasts Her in Cooking Video: 'Nobody Cares'

The Bravo star's daughter interrupted her cooking tutorial posted on Instagram

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022 01:02 PM
Padma Lakshmi and daughter . https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb06un8Dncm/
Photo: Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

Padma Lakshmi's daughter is not impressed by her mom's social media cooking tutorials.

On Wednesday, Lakshmi — who celebrates her 52nd birthday Thursday — posted a blooper from a video of herself making homemade tomato sauce in which her daughter Krishna, 12, interrupts to tell her "nobody cares!"

"Homemade tomato sauce that you can then freeze and put away for winter," Laskhmi introduces the how-to video as she stirs simmering sauce in a pan. When she starts speaking again, she's interrupted by Krishna yelling from a distance.

"I'm doing a video!" Lakshmi calls out in response while laughing, to which Krishna simply replies off-camera: "Nobody cares!"

"Okay. Alright, nobody cares," Lakshmi quips. "Anyway, I care!"

The Top Chef host summed up the hilarious clip in a playful caption about Krishna, whom she often calls Littlhands.

"I was making tomato sauce. Littlhands was serving a roast," Lakshmi joked in the caption.

Overlaid in the video itself, Lakshmi wrote: "My daughter keeping me humble 😅"

Th Bravo star has been busy of late. On Aug. 18, Lakshmi gave fans a sneak peek of what's to come from her on-screen looks in an Instagram video ahead of filming for Top Chef World All-Stars.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"As you can tell we're going for a down-to-earth approachable season," she joked while wearing a leather corset tube top. Her stylist Albert Mendonca held up a dominatrix moto-inspired bustier top as another sexy option.

The short video then flipped between clips of Lakshmi's fitting — including colorful, body-hugging knit dresses, business casual ensembles (made bright with a yellow blazer) and an avant-garde bubble top that didn't appear to be of the star's liking. The whole video was set to ABBA's "Chiquitita."

"Trying on looks for @bravotopchef season 20 in London!!! 🔥 Which look is your favorite?," she captioned the post.

Lakshmi is currently nominated for an Emmy for her hosting work on Top Chef.

The show itself — which debuted in 2006 — is up for 6 total Emmys, including outstanding competition program. Its companion series, Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, was also nominated for outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series.

Winners will be announced this September.

"If you're an Academy member, please remember to vote for Top Chef as we are nominated for 6 Emmys!!" Lakshmi wrote in her Instagram caption. "And one of them is for me for best host(!!). So please don't forget to vote!"

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChYJy3ZjrVa/ padmalakshmi Verified Trying on looks for @bravotopchef season 20 in London!!! 🔥🤌🏾 Which look is your favorite? Also, if you’re an Academy member, pls remember to vote for Top Chef as we are nominated for 6 Emmys!! And one of them is for me for Best Host(!!) So pls don’t forget to vote!! #behindthescenes #fashion Edited · 20h
Padma Lakshmi Models Stylish Looks for 'Top Chef' London in Fashion-Filled Behind-the-Scenes Video
Giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Enjoys Homemade Birthday Meal From Boyfriend Shane Farley: 'Best Bday Gift'
Padma Lakshmi on TOP CHEF "Texas Trailblaze-Hers" Episode 1906
Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Favorite Childhood Treat: 'Gimmie All the Spicy Salty Stuff'
blake lively pancake art
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Reese Witherspoon
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Courteney Cox and Suzanne Somers Make Burgers While Working Out with Thighmasters: 'Cook and Tone'
Courteney Cox and Suzanne Somers Make Burgers While Working Out with ThighMasters: 'Cook and Tone'
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Jeff Mauro throwback
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Ultimate Throwback Photos — Can You Guess Who Is Who?
Top Chef Contestants
'Top Chef' Houston: Meet the Chefs Competing on the New Season of Bravo's Food Series
Padma Lakshmi, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell, Adam Dell
Family Night Out! Padma Lakshmi Attends the Emmys with Daughter, 9½, and Krishna's Dad Adam Dell
Padma Lakshmi and her daughter
Padma Lakshmi Matches 11-Year-Old Daughter Krishna in Studded Black Jeans: 'Twinning and Winning'
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
tiktok-chefs
All of the TikTok Chefs and Food Stars You Should Be Following Right Now
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her for Ditching Her Bra — by Wearing Two
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Shows Off 'Miami Vice 2020' Look in Black Bra and Neon Tracksuit
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone