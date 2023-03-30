Padma Lakshmi Weighs in on Kourtney Kardashian's 'Bath Picnic' Debate with Her Own Tub Photo

Padma Lakshmi is Team Kourtney when it comes to eating in the bathroom

Published on March 30, 2023 02:03 PM
Photo: Michael Cohen/Getty; Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Padma Lakshmi is throwing her support behind Kourtney Kardashian.

The Taste the Nation host posted a steamy bathtub picture on her Instagram to share her perspective on Kardashian's controversial bathroom feast.

In the photo, Lakshmi sat nude in her bathtub with a glass of white wine in one hand. The Top Chef host used her other hand to take a bite of pasta from an aluminum takeout dish filled with cheesy penne sitting in front of her.

"Love a good bath picnic, don't you," Lakshmi wrote before tagging Kardashian in the caption.

On Monday, Kardashian posted a carousel of seemingly innocuous photos to her Instagram. However, one picture stirred up a lot of controversy.

"All that food in the bathroom," wrote one of The Kardashians star's followers alongside two face-palm emojis in reference to a photo showing off her light-blue-colored bathroom floor littered with a buffet of plates piled high with chicken wings, strawberries, cheesecake and champagne.

"Sigh. You used to be [so] classy. What happened?" another follower wrote in the comment section.

Others were more concerned about the placement of the dishes, writing, "Food on the toilet 😮 that's nasty," in reference to the half eaten sandwich resting on the toilet seat.

Kardashian responded on her Instagram story by sharing the bathtub image alongside a row of spiral eye emojis, writing, "the comments about this photo."

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager debated the merits of eating in the bathroom on a Wednesday segment of Today — so Lakshmi made sure to tag them in her post as well.

"There are certain rooms called dining rooms, kitchens, and they were named that way, because the bathroom — one or two activities are supposed to happen there. Eating is not one of them," Bush Hager said in response to Kardashian's bathroom setup.

Kotb, who stated she was playing "devil's advocate," countered: "But having a nice drink in the tub is ok?"

"I don't really do that either," Bush Hager responded. "I'll have some tea, maybe, yes. But eating food? Eating a burger?"

