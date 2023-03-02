Padma Lakshmi Gives a First Look at Season 2 of Her Travel Show 'Taste the Nation'

All 10 episodes of Taste the Nation season 2 drop May 5 on Hulu

By
Published on March 2, 2023 12:00 PM
Taste The Nation -- “On the Tip of my Kreung” - Episode 208 -- In the symbolic heart of America’s industrial past, Padma travels to Lowell, Massachusetts and sees how Cambodian immigrants (and their cooking) have become the backbone of this New England town. Padma Lakshmi, shown.
Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Padma Lakshmi's Taste the Nation is back with new foods but with the same mission.

The Top Chef host's award-winning travel and food docuseries returns this spring on Hulu. In season 2, Lakshmi continues her journey to bring viewers on a trip across the U.S., exploring the diverse communities that have shaped what American food is today.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at images from the Hulu original travel series.

During the 10-episode installment, which drops on May 5, Lakshmi travels throughout the country and focuses on a different city and its cuisine — from Greek food in Tarpon Springs, Florida and Nigerian meals in Houston to Appalachian cuisine in the South Mountain area.

Taste The Nation -- “On the Tip of my Kreung” - Episode 208 -- In the symbolic heart of America’s industrial past, Padma travels to Lowell, Massachusetts and sees how Cambodian immigrants (and their cooking) have become the backbone of this New England town. Padma Lakshmi, shown.
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Photos from the series show the host and executive producer walking by a Ukrainian restaurant in New York City. The other first-look shots show Lakshmi getting a close look at Cambodian food and celebrations in Lowell, Mass.

As with the first season, Lakshmi continues her mission to find connections between different communities' histories and foods to ultimately challenge what it means to be American. In the documented journey, she highlights stories that challenge notions of identity and belonging through the lens of food.

Taste The Nation -- “The Borscht Identity” - Episode 204 -- Padma heads to New York’s Brighton Beach and the East Village to learn why the debate over who really created borschtsymbolizes a larger fight for Ukrainian identity.
John Angelillo/Hulu

The activist considers this series her passion project. "This is what American food looks like. This is the original. This is the real America," she previously said.

In June, her four-part holiday special — Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition won a James Beard Media Award for Long Form Visual Media. The following day, Lakshmi won Best Show Host for Top Chef and Taste the Nation at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Taste the Nation season 2 streams on Hulu on May 5.

Related Articles
taste the nation
Padma Lakshmi Explores Holiday Traditions in Emotional New Trailer for' Taste the Nation' Special
Ina Garten and Stanley Tucci, as seen on Be My Guest with Ina Garten, season 3.
Stanley Tucci Makes Ina Garten Her First Martini and It's 'the Best One of All' — Watch
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Eva Longoria Explores Her Roots in First Trailer for 'Searching for Mexico' — Watch
TOP CHEF -- Episode 2001
'Top Chef' Heats Up the Competition with All Stars from Around the World — See the Trailer
NOT DEAD YET - HANNAH SIMONE, GINA RODRIGUEZ
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Padma Lakshmi, winner of the Best Competition Series award for 'Top Chef,' Best Culinary Show award for 'Top Chef,' and Best Show Host for 'Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi' and 'Top Chef,' poses during the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Padma Lakshmi Won 3 Critics Choice Real TV Awards — and Brought Her Mom to the Show
Padma Lakshmi on TOP CHEF "Texas Trailblaze-Hers" Episode 1906
Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Favorite Childhood Treat: 'Gimmie All the Spicy Salty Stuff'
How I Met Your Father -- “Cool and Chill” - Episode 201 -- After Sophie’s gallery show and Ian’s arrival, Sid and Hannah host an impromptu wedding reception at Pemberton’s. Jesse grapples with his decisions and confides in Ellen about Meredith. Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tien Tran) shown.
Everything to Know About 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2
Kino. Alice im Wunderland, (ALICE IN WONDERLAND) USA, 1951, Regie: Clyde Geronimi. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)
Pop Culture Cookbooks: Recreate Recipes from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows
Ted Lasso season 3
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 First Look: Ted Comes Face to Face with Nate After His Shocking Betrayal
Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, Baking It
'Baking It' Season 2: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Get Musical in the Peacock Show's New Opening
The White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO; The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken - at San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel, Italy credit: Peter Vitale
'The White Lotus' Season 2: All the Stunning Real Places Where the Show Was Filmed in Sicily
Stanley Tucci visits Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on November 14, 2018 in New York City.
Stanley Tucci Says CNN Canceled 'Searching for Italy' — But He Still Wants to Do a Season 3
Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz attend as FC Barcelona and Spotify celebrate their partnership at the Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Miami at Four Seasons Surfside on July 20, 2022 in Surfside, Florida
Who Is Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend? All About Morgan Riddle 
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
padma lakshmi
Get a First Look at Padma Lakshmi's New Travel Series Taste the Nation: 'This Is the Real America'