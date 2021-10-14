The acclaimed Hulu series, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, is back with a four-part special this November, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look

Padma Lakshmi Explores Holiday Traditions in Emotional New Trailer for Taste the Nation Special

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi is back — and this time, it's celebrating the holidays!

Lakshmi's award-winning travel and food docuseries is returning for a special new installment on Hulu this November: a four-part holiday edition that will find the star exploring the unique traditions attached to Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, New Years, Christmas, Seollal, and Nochebuena.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the new episodes.

"Holiday traditions can literally be passed from plate to plate," Lakshmi says in the clip.

"Come with me on a journey to explore the holidays like never before," the Emmy-nominated host adds. "It's a time filled with warmth and light and sweet moments. And don't forget about the food: the bond that ties us all together."

taste the nation Credit: hulu

Like previous episodes of Taste the Nation, each episode of the new special will highlight unique traditions through the lens of a different immigrant culture and city, like Korean New Year in Los Angeles and Cuban Christmas in Miami.

Lakshmi, who executive produces the series, started the show to uncover the roots and relationship between America's food, humanity and history — highlighting stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American along the way.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Top Chef star considers this series her passion project. "This is what American food looks like. This is the original. This is the real America," she's previously said.