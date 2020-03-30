Padma Lakshmi's Smashed Potatoes with Sun-Dried-Tomato Dip

"This spice mix reminds me of the smoky heat you get from barbecue potato chips," says the celebrity chef and host of the all-star season of Bravo's Top Chef

By People Staff
March 30, 2020 10:23 AM
2 lbs. multicolored new potatoes
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. smoked paprika
1 tsp. crushed red pepper
2 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided
1/3 cup canola oil
1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp. water
1 Tbsp. sun-dried-tomato paste
2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh chives
2 Tbsp. torn fresh mint

1. Place potatoes in a large pot of salted water; bring to a boil over high heat. Boil until fork-tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain. Let cool slightly. Transfer to a large baking sheet. Using bottom of a small bowl, gently smash potatoes until the skins break and the insides become slightly exposed but not falling apart.
2. Stir together cumin, paprika, red pepper, and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt in a small bowl. sprinkle half of the spice mixture over potatoes. Gently flip, and coat other side with remaining spice mixture.
3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high. Working in 2 batches, cook potatoes until golden and crispy, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.
4. Stir together yogurt, water, tomato paste and 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Add chives and mint; stir to combine. Serve potatoes with dip.

Serves: 6
Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 55 minutes

