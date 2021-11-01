Padma Lakshmi Reveals She's Single After Split from Poet Terrance Hayes

Taste the Nation's Padma Lakshmi and poet Terrance Hayes were spotted kissing and holding hands back in June

Padma Lakshmi is single.

The Taste the Nation host and executive producer, 51, opened up about her dating life on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, revealing that she's not currently seeing anyone.

"I'm single," Lakshmi told Cohen, responding to a viewer's question about her relationship status.

Her news comes months after Lakshmi was linked to poet and MacArthur fellowship recipient Terrance Hayes.

Back in June, the two were photographed kissing and holding hands while walking Lakshmi's rescue dog, Divina, in New York City.

Asked on WWHL if she's "still into poetry," Lakshmi confirmed she was, telling Cohen he was "correct" in his assertion that "she's always been into poetry no matter who she's dating."

Lakshmi shares 11-year-old daughter Krishna Thea with ex Adam Dell. The two started dating in 2009 and split in early 2021.

The cookbook author and Top Chef host was on WWHL to promote the new installment of her award-winning travel and food docuseries,Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

It returns on Thursday for a special four-part holiday edition that will find the star exploring the unique traditions attached to Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, New Years, Christmas, Seollal, and Nochebuena.

"Holiday traditions can literally be passed from plate to plate," Lakshmi said in show's trailer, which PEOPLE debuted exclusively last month.

"Come with me on a journey to explore the holidays like never before," the Emmy-nominated host added. "It's a time filled with warmth and light and sweet moments. And don't forget about the food: the bond that ties us all together."

"Tony was a friend for 20 years and his writing was a great inspiration to me," Lakshmi said. "Our show is much different, but I love the comparison. It's just different."

The series has received parallels to the late chef Anthony Bourdain's series Parts Unknown, though Lakshmi told Cohen their shows can't be compared.