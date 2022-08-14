Padma Lakshmi Says She's 'Relieved' Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is 'Pulling Through' After Stabbing

Padma Lakshmi's statement about ex-husband Salman Rushdie came about as the author's son Zafar told NBC News that his father "was taken off the ventilator" and "was able to say a few words"

By
Published on August 14, 2022 01:34 PM
Salman Rushdie and Padma Lakshmi-Rushdie during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Diane Von Furstenberg - Backstage and Front Row at 389 West 12th Str in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage)
Photo: Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage

Padma Lakshmi is rooting for her ex-husband Salman Rushdie's recovery.

The television host wrote in a statement on Twitter Sunday that she feels at ease after learning about Rushdie's latest condition after he was stabbed during an attack in upstate New York earlier in the week.

"Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday's nightmare," Lakshmi, 51, tweeted. "Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing."

Lakshmi's statement about Rushdie, 75, came as the author's son Zafar Rushdie spoke to NBC News about his dad's current state in the hospital.

Noting that Salman "remains in critical condition," Zafar added, "We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words."

"Though his life-changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humor remains intact," Zafar's statement continued. "We are so grateful to all the audience members who bravely leapt to his defense and administered first aid along with the police and doctors who have cared for him and for the outpouring of love and support from around the world."

"We ask for continued patience and privacy as the family comes together at his bedside to support and help him through this time," he concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Satanic Verses author was attacked as he was being introduced at a literary festival at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday.

The New York State Police later announced in a release that the attacker had been identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey.

Salman was stabbed "at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen," the police said in a prior news conference. Authorities said that Matar rushed to the lecture stage Friday and attacked the author and Ralph Henry Reese — who sustained a minor head injury. Salman was later airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Author Carl LeVan described the scene on Twitter, noting that Salman "was stabbed multiple times before [the] attacker was subdued by security" and the audience was evacuated.

RELATED: Salman Rushdie Attacked on Stage in New York

On Saturday, outlets including NBC News, CNN and The New York Post confirmed Matar was charged with attempted murder and assault — both in the second degree.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney said in a statement that they have been in contact with local prosecutors in New Jersey, where Matar is from, "to better understand the planning and preparation which preceded the attack," as well as determine if any additional charges should be asserted, the outlets said.

"We will try to be as transparent as we can without compromising the case," the statement continued.

Matar pled not guilty to his charges on Saturday, CNN reported, citing his public defender, Nathaniel Barone. The alleged assailant has refused bail and his next court appearance is now scheduled for Friday, the outlet said.

Related Articles
Salman Rushdie
Police Identify 24-Year-Old Suspect in Salman Rushdie Stabbing
Salman Rushdie
Suspect Allegedly Involved in Salman Rushdie's Stabbing Charged with Attempted Murder and Assault
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie 'Will Likely Lose One Eye' as He's Put on Ventilator After Stabbing Attack
Salman Rushdie assaulted
Salman Rushdie Attacked on Stage in New York
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie Stabbing Witness Describes Horrific Scene from Onstage Attack: 'There Was a Loud Roar'
Writer Salman Rushdie poses at his home in Islington, in London, England holding a copy of "The Satanic Verses" on January 18, 1991. One month later Ayatollah Khomeini placed a "fatwa" on him, claiming the book was blasphemous against Islam, and Rushdie was forced into hiding.
What to Know About Salman Rushdie's 'Satanic Verses' Controversy
dev patel
Dev Patel Stopped Knife Fight Outside Convenience Store: He 'Acted on His Natural Instinct'
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex-Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Try to Intervene
Representative Lee Zeldin, a Republican from New York, listens during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Following Tuesday's results, the National Republican Campaign Committee added 13 House Democrats to the list of 57 it was targeting for defeat in the midterm elections as the GOP seeks to erase Democrats five-seat margin in the House and control of the 50-50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris's vote. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Man Allegedly Tries to Stab N.Y. Congressman Lee Zeldin During Campaign Event
Wanda Palmer, West Virginia Woman Wakes from Two Year Coma to Name Brother as Attacker
West Virginia Woman Wakes from 2-Year Coma to Name Brother as Attacker: 'As Rare as It Gets'
HP Silo touts
8-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed and May Never Walk Again After Being Shot During Highland Park Attack
Stephen Straus and Eduardo Uvaldo
Stephen Straus and Eduardo Uvaldo Identified Among Highland Park Parade Shooting Victims
Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover
Kidd Creole Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Murdering a Homeless Man in New York
Mingus Reedus walks the runway for Calvin Klein Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2017 in New York City.
Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son Mingus, 22, Takes Plea Deal for N.Y.C. Assault Arrest
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Witnesses Describe Horror of Buffalo Mass Shooting: 'I'll Have This in My Head for the Rest of My Life'
Orsolya Gaal
Handyman Who Had Prior Relationship with Victim Charged with Murdering Mom Found in Duffel Bag: Sources