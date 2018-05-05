Padma Lakshmi Cheekily Poses with Pizza Slices in a Bathtub for a Saucy Naked Photo Shoot

Padma Lakshmi is no stranger to being personally acquainted with good cuisine.

The Top Chef host proved that fact — and her love of a little rest and relaxation — in a series of sultry photos posted to Instagram Friday in which she posed with slices of pizza in a bathtub while naked.

“Cheers to the freakin’ weekend 🍷🍕 #TGIF #tubpizza #mood📷: @anthonyrjackson,” Lakshmi, 47, wrote in the caption, crediting her assistant for taking the photos.

The mother of one covered her breasts with slices of pepperoni pizza as she munched on another silce while looking at the camera.

While Lakshmi enjoyed the pepperoni pizza, a glass of red wine wasn’t too far away from her grasp as she placed some slices over her breasts.

The Top Chef star has frequently been open about embracing her body and her love of food. In November, Lakshmi shared a photo of herself lying in a bed while flaunting her stretch marks.

“Hey stretch,” she wrote alongside her leg, as she looked off camera. Heart emojis were also used and placed around her head, as she smiled.

The model also embraces her age and spoke to PeopleStyle in March about how she kept her youthful glow about her.

“My secret is my diet,” she said. “I think the reason people don’t believe I am the age that I am is because I always ate well in my 20s.”

Lakshmi continued, “What you eat shows up on your skin, on your hair, on your nail [and] on the whites of your eyes. And people don’t realize that!”

While her diet is important, she admitted to indulging in a guilty pleasure or two every so often, “I also ate a lot of crap in my 20s!”

Overall, however, Lakshmi credits her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle as her ultimate go-to beauty secret.

“I really didn’t take sun or at least not without a lot of sunblock,” she said. “And I eat 50 percent fruits and vegetables, fruits and vegetables of all colors. That really, really, makes a difference.”