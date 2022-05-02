Padma Lakshmi Picks Mother's Day Gifts for Luxe Living In and Out of the Kitchen
The Top Chef host and mom to daughter Krishna, 12, shares her favorite cookware, skincare and beyond
Padma's Picks for Mom
Leave it to Padma Lakshmi to choose Mother's Day gifts that are not only functional and fashionable, but also affordable (all her gifts are under $100!).
From tiny tasting spoons that come in four shades of gorgeous mango wood, to the best mask for overnight hydration, there's something for everyone.
Karma Tasting Spoons
"These are my favorite little spoons. I keep them right next to my stove for stirring spices as they temper in oil, or for tasting from a deep pot," says Lakshmi.
Buy It! Wood Tasting Spoons, $20 for 4; karmagifts.com
Ancient Cookware Molcajete
"Freshly ground spices are integral to so much of my cooking," she says. "I love to toast, then grind them" in this 8-in. mortar and pestle, which she also uses for guacamole and pesto.
Buy It! Ancient Cookware Molcajete, $60; store.177milkstreet.com
Muji Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser
"I love these diffusers. The essential oils make any room smell fantastic. Plus, it can double as a humidifier and night-light," she says. Choose from scents like French lavender, yuzu and sweet orange!
Buy It! Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser, $70; muji.us
Cuyana Flap Cardholder
Lakshmi adores this cardholder and all the leather goods from this women-owned company. "The products are luxurious, timeless and incredibly long-lasting," she says.
Buy It! Flap Cardholder, $78; cuyana.com
Joyce Chen Wok Set
This set includes a large wok, lid, two racks, chopsticks, tongs, rice paddle, spatula and a cookbook. "I've had mine for so long," says Lakshmi. "It's one of my most-used pans."
Buy It! Joyce Chen 10-Piece Wok Set, $90; crateandbarrel.com
Love, Loss, and What We Ate
In her moving memoir, Lakshmi writes of the women who made an impact on her. "I hope my story can help inspire other women and girls," she says.
Buy It! Love, Loss, and What We Ate, $18; bookshop.org
Galaxy Starlight Projector
"This is great for moms and babies," she says of this projector that turns any room into a light show. "It sounds kitschy, but it's really cool!" Sync it with your phone to add soothing sounds.
Buy It! Galaxy Starlight Projector, $40; solarflametorch.com
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
"It's light and a great thirst quencher for skin, without feeling greasy," says Lakshmi, who received this moisturizer as a gift from her daughter. "I keep a jar by my bedside."
Buy It! Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $29; amazon.com
