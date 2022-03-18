Padma Lakshmi Marks End of Pomegranate Season with Her 'Most Favorite Snack' in ASMR Video
You might want to turn up the volume on Padma Lakshmi's latest Instagram video.
The Top Chef host, 51, posted an ASMR video to social media on Friday to show how to create a pomegranate toast before the fruit goes out of season.
"Hi everyone! We are doing mukbang with my most favorite snack," she whispered as she slathered the bread with peanut butter. "It's pomegranate toast. I got this bread from Daily Provisions. It's a seeded sourdough."
She added, "I have peanut butter, the creamy kind and I have pomegranate seeds, the last of the season."
The video concludes with a cameo appearance from Lakshmi's 12-year-old daughter Krishna Thea who indulges in the snack alongside her mom.
"If you want the ASMR effect turn up your volume!" the Taste the Nation star captioned the video where she can be heard crunching away on the tasty toast.
"I know I'm incorrectly pronouncing 'mukbang'. 😅 And I'm sorry to anyone with misophonia- this is not the video from you!" she continued.
Lakshmi previously opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to show her daughter on her Hulu series Taste the Nation and social media.
"I struggled with that," Lakshmi said in November. "My daughter gets paparazzi with me all the time in New York City and like any other parent, I'm proud of her, so I want to put her on my Instagram, etc. But I want her to choose when she is old enough about whether she wants to be exposed in that way."
The Love, Loss and What We Ate author explained that her subjects on TV inspired her pull back the curtain a bit.
"I'm going into people's homes and I'm in some very intimate situations with all of my participants, asking them to open up and expose themselves to me with my camera crew," Lakshmi shared. "So if I'm not willing to open up my own family and self, I would've felt inauthentic or disingenuous."