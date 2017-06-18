"Can I please have some ME time??" Padma Lakshmi captioned the intimate image of herself alongside Adam Dell and their daughter, Krishna

Padma Lakshmi Jokes She Needs Some 'Me Time' in Snuggly Insta with Adam Dell and Daughter

Padma Lakshmi posted an intimate Instagram with Adam Dell and their 7-year-old daughter, Krishna, Saturday night.

The Top Chef host, 46, joked that she’s in need of a little “me time” as she shared a shot of herself looking super-casual in bed while wearing a white tank top and a green skin mask slathered over her face.

Krishna is cuddling with her in the snuggly shot, while Dell peeks at the camera behind them.

“Can I please have some ME time??” she captioned the image, along with hash tags #howsweetitistobelovedbyyou! and #littlehands.

It’s a notable image of the pair, who have yet to officially acknowledge their rekindled romance.

The duo have had a fraught history over the years, including a drawn-out, public custody battle for Krishna.

Dell sued Lakshmi in 2011, having long been unhappy with the custody arrangement originally hammered out. In his suit, the 47-year-old claimed that the reality TV star and author aimed “to minimize — if not eliminate — [his] role in Krishna’s life.” (Lakshmi, who was in a relationship with the late businessman Teddy Forstmann, would not publicly acknowledge who fathered her baby when she was born. Dell’s lawsuit cited a DNA test that proved he was the father.)

The pair ultimately settled amicably in 2012.

In January, the trio attended the Women’s March on Washington in D.C., just a day after Page Six published a story claiming the pair were “giving it a try” and that Lakshmi was “taking it slow” with the venture capitalist, whose brother founded computer manufacturing company Dell Inc.