Padma Lakshmi Had Dinner and 'Sipped Champagne' with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Padma Lakshmi had one of the most memorable meals of her life on Friday night.

The Top Chef host and cookbook author, 48, dined with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, sharing a selfie with the Supreme Court Justice later on social media.

“There are meals in your life you will never forget. Meals you will tell your grandkids about. Last night was one of them,” Lakshmi wrote on Saturday.

“I had dinner with someone I’ve admired for a long long time. And she did not disappoint,” she added.

So how was the Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court as a dinner companion? “Witty and whip smart,” Lakshmi said. “She had a twinkle in her eye the whole night.”

“We sipped champagne, savored our gazpacho and crab and talked of India in the 80’s and so much more,” Lakshmi added.

Her note ended with a thank you to the dinner’s hosts. “A special thank you to the gracious and funny David Hagedorn and his husband Michael for an evening filled with love and laughter,” Lakshmi wrote. (Hagedorn is a dining critic for Bethesda Magazine.)

Lakshmi and Ginsburg’s meal came nearly 7 months after the Supreme Court justice’s public health battles.

Ginsburg, after previously surviving colon and pancreatic cancer, had to undergo surgery on Dec. 21 in Manhattan to remove two cancerous nodules in her lungs, which were found after a fall that broke three of her ribs.

Since leaving the hospital on Christmas Day, Ginsburg has been focused on her recovery. The court previously said that, following her lung surgery, she was cancer free.