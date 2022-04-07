Padma Lakshmi Gives a Tour of the Top Chef Kitchen Including the Contestants' Personal 'Juicy Bins'

The Top Chef host gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what’s in the show’s kitchen

Padma Lakshmi gave viewers a fun tour of the Top Chef kitchen ahead of Thursday's episode. Spoiler alert: It's just as well-stocked as you'd think.

In an Instagram video, Lakshmi, 51, started by traipsing through the produce section. Among a bounty of squash and eggplant alike, she pointed out some lemongrass and kumquats.

Next, she skipped over to the equipment section of the kitchen where she highlighted a molcajete, a tortilla press, and extra utensils. In true Top Chef fashion, there was no lack of special cookware. "There are appliances galore!" she said in the video.

The kitchen really looks like produce heaven. The TV show host highlighted some more fresh veggies overflowing from a variety of baskets, including "beautiful onions and ginger and all kinds of lovely things." And of course, the kitchen also has a fridge stocked with lots of cheese options.

The most exciting part of the tour? Lakshmi spotlighted the "juicy bins" that contestants get to bring with them. She said they're filled with specialty ingredients and trusty equipment from home that they may want to have on hand.

"They have this stored here all season long and can break into it whenever they need a little extra help for their challenges," she added. "But usually the Top Chef kitchen is pretty well-stocked." Clearly.

Before closing out the playful video, Lakshmi gestured to a very organized shelf of several spices, which she said are carefully sourced by the team.

Season 19 of the popular competition show, set in Houston this year, premiered on March 3 on Bravo, bringing together 15 of the country's most skilled chefs. Lakshmi is back again this season as host, navigating the second Top Chef season to take place during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the release of the latest season, Lakshmi has been busy soaking up family time. She and her 12-year-old daughter Krishna recently enjoyed some downtime in Hawaii. On Monday, she posted a video of them jumping from a rope swing into the gorgeous beach water.

"We found this wonderful secluded beach on our way north to Hanalei," she wrote on Instagram, "Littlehands and I had so much fun playing with the rope swing and watching the 'iwa birds (or frigatebirds) gliding and diving in the air."