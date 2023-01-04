Padma Lakshmi Claps Back After Being Accused of Making Her Daughter 'Uncomfortable' with Her Boobs

Padma Lakshmi is clapping back against online haters.

On Tuesday, the Top Chef host shared an Instagram video filmed by her daughter, Krishna, 12. In the video, Krishna interrupted her mother discussing spices over a stove and put a hand in front of Lakshmi's chest.

When Lakshmi asked her daughter what she was doing, she joked she was "censoring."

"Censoring my boobs?" Lakshmi hilariously responded, adding, "You ate off those boobs for a good year and a half."

One user criticized the playful mother-daughter banter and commented, "As a mom of 4 daughters, there's a time and a place and when it starts making our daughters uncomfortable because we are being objectified, time to take notice."

The Bravo star stood up for herself and her daughter in a reply comment. "First if [sic] all it's a JOKE. And my daughter isn't uncomfortable with me or my boobs or my posts, nor does she read these comments unless I show her because she isn't on social media," she wrote. "It's really not that serious folks."

Lakshmi often posts sweet and cheeky videos with her daughter. In September, she posted a funny video in which Krishna was uninterested in her mom's cooking tutorial.

"Homemade tomato sauce that you can then freeze and put away for winter," Laskhmi introduced the how-to video as she stirred simmering sauce in a pan. When she started speaking again, she was interrupted by Krishna yelling from a distance.

"I'm doing a video!" Lakshmi called out in response while laughing, to which Krishna simply replied off-camera: "Nobody cares!"

"Okay. Alright, nobody cares," Lakshmi quipped. "Anyway, I care!"

The Top Chef host summed up the hilarious clip in a playful caption about Krishna, whom she often calls Littlhands.

"I was making tomato sauce. Littlhands was serving a roast," Lakshmi joked in the caption.

Overlaid in the video itself, Lakshmi wrote: "My daughter keeping me humble 😅."

On Sept. 1, Lakshmi celebrated her 52nd birthday with a bikini picture.

Lakshmi's gorgeous pic, which she posted alongside the caption, "This is 52," is a bit of a throwback to her vacation in April. She originally posted a video compilation of her trip to Hawaii with her daughter, Krishna, on Instagram on April 4, showing off some fun on a rope swing.

In both the picture and the video, Lakshmi was wearing a simple black bikini with her hair flowing freely in the wind. She topped her locks with a tropical flower crown, the perfect accessory to celebrate her birthday.