Padma Lakshmi and Daughter Krishna Have Fun on a Rope Swing While Vacationing in Hawaii

Padma Lakshmi and her daughter Krishna are having fun in the sun!

On Monday, the Top Chef host, 51, shared a video on Instagram of the pair flying through the air on a rope swing and dropping into the water below at a beach in Hawaii. She included a clip of her walking along the water holding hands with her daughter.

"We found this wonderful secluded beach on our way north to Hanalei," she captioned the video. "Littlehands and I had so much fun playing with the rope swing and watching the 'iwa birds (or frigatebirds) gliding and diving in the air."

In addition to the rope swing, the Taste the Nation host has been documenting all of their adventures in Hawaii on social media.

Last week, she shared footage on Instagram of her and Krishna taking a "breathtaking" helicopter tour over the island of Kauai.

"Littlehands and I spent an hour suspended over the island taking in all of the sights and incredible natural beauty," she wrote.

The pair ate lunch at local favorite Hamura Saimin in Kauai, where they ordered noodles soup, tender BBW chicken skewers and passionfruit chiffon pie. "All the locals told us to go here for lunch and I'm so glad we did," she wrote.

Lakshmi shared their visit to Kauai Aadheenam, also known as Kauai's Hindu Monastery, and a sweet run-in with a bunny at the Farm at Hokuala, which is known for its farm-to-table dining.

"This is Chungis and she sweetly dozed off in my arms," she wrote. "Look at her little red paws! They're stained that color from all of the iron-rich red dirt around the farm and the island."

