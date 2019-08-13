Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Testing a New Hard Seltzer That's Almost Twice As Strong As Their Beer

Image zoom Pabst Blue Ribbon

Summer 2019 is arguably the summer of hard seltzer, and it looks like Pabst Blue Ribbon is throwing their hat in the ring.

The company — typically known for their light, lager beers — is venturing into the world of spiked seltzers, testing their own version of the drink in four different markets: Arizona, California, Montana and Texas. Their bubbly, boozy beverage is a little different than most currently on the market, however, as it clocks in at an ABV of 8 percent, while most others others fall in the 5 percent range.

Named Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer, the beverage is spiked with a zesty lime flavor, sweetened with Stevia and contains only one gram of sugar. The drink hit the aforementioned four markets on August 12th, and will be available in those states for the foreseeable future.

RELATED: Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Combining Caffeine and Booze with a New Hard Coffee

“Stronger Seltzer explores new ground for the blue ribbon, while upholding the boundary pushing tradition that’s been associated with us since the days of our founder Jacob Best,” said John Newhouse, brand manager at Pabst Blue Ribbon, in a press release. “Stronger Seltzer is a fun and innovative new drink that delivers big on taste, and gives our customers something different to enjoy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Bradshaw & The Dude Are ‘Pouring’ It Forward

The release of Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer comes in the wake of the launch of PBR Hard Coffee, a caffeine-and-booze-infused iced latte which began testing in five states — Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida and Georgia — this past July.

Further back, in April, PBR announced that they would be coming out with two new iterations of their famous brew: Pabst Blue Ribbon Extra and Pabst Blue Ribbon Non-Alcoholic. PBR Extra has a little more of a kick, featuring an elevated ABV of 6.5 percent (the original PBR has 4.6 percent), while Pabst Blue Ribbon Non-Alcoholic comes in at 0.5 percent ABV — just about booze-free.