Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Combining Caffeine and Booze with a New Hard Coffee

If you’ve ever been too tired to go out, Pabst Blue Ribbon has a very exciting new announcement: PBR Hard Coffee, a caffeine-and-booze-infused iced latte.



PBR Hard Coffee, with an ABV of 5 percent, is not a blend of beer and coffee or a coffee-flavored beer. Rather, it’s a spiked iced malt beverage made with real Arabica and Robusta coffee beans, a dash of creamy milk and sweet vanilla flavoring. Espresso martini vibes? Yes, please.

Packaged in an 11 fl. oz. can, PBR Hard Coffee features the classic PBR logo, but swaps the red and white stripes for shades of brown.

“Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and celebrates those who experiment and try new things,” said John Newhouse, brand manager for PBR, in a press release. “Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique.”

On June 1, the company announced via Twitter that they would be testing the new drink in only five states to start: Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida and Georgia. They suggested residents of those states check out the Product Finder on their website to see if the drinks were being sold near them.

Hi! Right now our Hard Coffee is in limited release in Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida + Georgia. If you want to see if it is near you in any of those states, you can check out our Product Finder on our website. Let us know if you have any further questions! — Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) July 1, 2019

The PBR Hard Coffee announcement comes in the wake of several other brand innovations in recent months. In April, PBR announced that it would be coming out with two new iterations of their famous brew: Pabst Blue Ribbon Extra and Pabst Blue Ribbon Non-Alcoholic.

PBR Extra has a little more of a kick, featuring an elevated ABV of 6.5 percent (the original PBR has 4.6 percent), while Pabst Blue Ribbon Non-Alcoholic comes in at 0.5 percent ABV—just about booze-free. Prior to that, in March, the company announced their foray into the spirits business with news of a PBR-branded whiskey on the horizon.