Creator of the ever-popular P90X workout Tony Horton has developed a new military-style workout to whip you into shape!

The upcoming 22 Minute Hard Corps – available March 1 – centers on workouts that are less than half as long as his P90X workouts, but that promise to be just as intense.

“There’s three cardio routines, three resistance routines, and then there’s four ‘special ops’ routines, which are more advanced,” Horton, 57, told PEOPLE at We Are Fitness‘ L.A. event on Wednesday.

“It’s kind of relentless,” he adds. “We go from move to move to move. Some are purely cardio-based, some are purely resistance-based. We’re using the human body, Mother Earth and applying the law of gravity in an eight-week boot camp style routine.”

Even though the workouts are shorter, Horton promises P90X-level results.

“The results are close to P90X because of the sequencing of the exercises, because of the relentlessness of it, but also because we build a platform over the course of the eight weeks,” he explains. “We don’t beat the crap out of you the first week – it’s introducing the movements, and then as it progresses, you’re working harder and burning more calories, even though the workouts still remain 22 minutes.”

While 22 Minute Hard Corps may sound intimidating, Horton promises that people of any age and fitness level can do it.

“I’m the modifier, so I’m going to show three different ways to do an exercise,” he says. “That’s essential. That opens up the program to more people – from teenagers to people in their 60s and 70s.”

For Horton, fitness is about a lifestyle change, so he encourages people to look beyond their aesthetic goals.

“A lot of young guys want muscle and a lot of gals want to get thinner or smaller, but I live in the speed, balance and range of motion world,” he says. “I’m trying to teach people to spend some time learning how to do stuff, so that they’re acquiring a skill, improving their balance, improving their stamina, improving their range of motion and flexibility.”

By educating people on the appropriate ways to challenge their bodies, Horton is aiming for results that stick.