Ina Garten Uses This $8 Juice Extractor in Her Kitchen, and It's Loved by Thousands of Amazon Shoppers

The OXO Good Grips Wooden Citrus Reamer is made from beechwood and has a wide handle that's comfortable to hold. The wooden design doesn't pick up odors from your fruit or stain over time, but the brand recommends hand-washing it to keep the beechwood in good condition. To get the most juice out of your fruit, simply cut off a piece to expose the flesh. Then insert the sharp pointed tip and twist the handheld juicer over a bowl or dish to collect all of the juices.