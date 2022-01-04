Ina Garten Uses This $8 Juice Extractor in Her Kitchen, and It's Loved by Thousands of Amazon Shoppers
Ina Garten loves using basic ingredients to "turn the volume up" in her recipes, which is why the popular cookbook author leans on citrus juice in a lot of her dishes. The versatile ingredient can be used in a number of ways — from making freshly-squeezed orange juice in the morning to adding a few tablespoons in flavorful salad dressings — but extracting juice can prove to be annoying.
Some juicers don't remove that much liquid from the flesh, or they spray juice all over your cutting board instead of into your measuring glass or mixing bowl. Luckily, Garten has shared which handheld juicer she uses in her own kitchen, and you can get it on Amazon.
The OXO Good Grips Wooden Citrus Reamer is made from beechwood and has a wide handle that's comfortable to hold. The wooden design doesn't pick up odors from your fruit or stain over time, but the brand recommends hand-washing it to keep the beechwood in good condition. To get the most juice out of your fruit, simply cut off a piece to expose the flesh. Then insert the sharp pointed tip and twist the handheld juicer over a bowl or dish to collect all of the juices.
You can follow in Garten's footsteps and use the affordable kitchen tool when making citrus-forward marinades, as well as when adding fruit juice to cocktails, cake batters, or on top of freshly-roasted vegetables and meat. Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the juice extractor a five-star rating, too, saying it's their "favorite kitchen tool" and that they use it "almost every day."
Buy It! OXO Good Grips Wooden Citrus Reamer, $7.95; amazon.com
"By a long shot the best juicer I've ever used. It's a serious instrument — [it's] heavy and the tip is sharp," one customer wrote. "I slice off a bit from one end of the citrus (I don't cut it in half) and this makes short work of the contents. Do this over a medium bowl in the sink to maximize juice capture and minimize mess. It makes short work of juicing and yields high results."
Cook like Ina Garten in your own home and add this wooden juice extractor to your kitchen appliance drawer while it's available for less than $10 on Amazon: You'll be extracting flavor like a pro in no time.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Ina Garten Uses This $8 Juice Extractor in Her Kitchen, and It's Loved by Thousands of Amazon Shoppers
- Lilly Pulitzer Cut Prices on Hundreds of Styles for 24 Hours Only
- Everything on Sale at Nordstrom Is an Extra 25% Off Until Midnight
- Daily Harvest Just Launched Organic Ready-to-Bake Meals—Save Up to $40 on Your First Box with Our Code