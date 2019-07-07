Khloé Kardashian Uses These Food Containers to Organize Her Pantry — and They’re Dirt Cheap Right Now

Image zoom

If you’ve been putting off organizing your pantry, here’s a reason to finally stop procrastinating: The OXO Good Grips Pop Containers are on sale.

Starting as low as $8, a majority of the super popular storage containers are up to 25 percent off — that means the brand’s most expensive one is just $15 right now. Known for having airtight lids that feature a button you push to open and close them, the sleek containers have even been spotted in Khloé Kardashian’s hyper-organized pantry. The reality star uses all shapes and sizes to store snacks, nuts, cereal, and more (she’s especially fond of their POP jars and cereal dispensers).

Other than the Kardashian stamp of approval, the containers are also loved by Amazon shoppers. Over 2,600 customers have left the OXO Good Grips POP Containers five-star reviews on the site, raving about how they keep everything from their coffee to bread incredibly fresh.

“These containers are wonderful. I use mostly the four quart ones for storing all my flours. They hold five pounds just perfect and keep the flour FRESH for months! I also store my sugar. The top is wide enough to easily get your measuring cup in. They keep my cupboards so organized,” one customer wrote. “I use them when I make clothespin cookie shells — they can be stored for weeks in these and are just as crisp and fresh as the day I baked them. I highly recommend these!”

The best part? The sale is going on until the end of the month, so you have plenty of time to shop the deals. But with all the Prime Day frenzy, we definitely recommend adding them to your cart sooner than later, just in case your favorites go out of stock soon.

Below, shop some of our favorite sizes, and check out the OXO Good Grips storefront on Amazon here.

