OXO Launched What Might Be the Most Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker Yet—And It's Only $30

Image zoom

The leaves may be changing and the temps may be dropping, but a cold brew coffee lover is a cold brew coffee lover through and through. No matter the season, no matter the occasion, some people just need to get their daily dose of caffeine with an iced rather than hot beverage. And, as we all know, a daily cold brew habit can get quite expensive if you don’t have your own device at home. OXO, the kitchen utensils and homeware brand beloved for convenient food storage options, time-saving gadgets, and handy tools, just announced some big news today for those who want to make the leap from store-bought to home-brewed iced coffee.

Today, OXO launched its Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker exclusively on Amazon (until January 2020, when it will be available nationwide). For just under $30, you can craft your own smooth cold brew coffee every morning, afternoon, or night (hey, we don’t judge when you need your fix).

Image zoom

Buy It! $30; amazon.com

Reviewers who tested the coffee maker prior to launch are already talking about how easy the device is to operate. After you load your grounds into the measuring cup and put the lid on, the Rainmaker technology evenly distributes water and brews the coffee right on your counter or in the fridge. As it’s brewing, the little machine auto-dispenses your beverage into the accompanying OXO glass carafe. Pop on the cork lid when done, and you’ve got yourself a fresh batch of cold brew coffee concentrate on hand.

If you’re concerned about adding yet another kitchen device to an already crowded countertop, OXO’s coffee maker is super compact and, therefore, easy to store. At just 8.6-inches tall, this brewer is about an inch shorter than Amazon’s current number-one best seller in the category, and the carafe neatly fits within the top brewer to make storage even more seamless.

This launch adds to OXO’s existing body of coffee-related offerings, including accessories like an airtight coffee storage container and grounds cleaning scoop, as well as devices like the larger 32-ounce cold brew coffee maker and line of French presses. With a reserve of OXO coffee tools and accessories in your kitchen, you’ll never go under-caffeinated again.

This article originally appeared on Food & Wine.