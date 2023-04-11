This OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker Produces Drinks That 'Tastes Exactly Like Starbucks' — and It's on Sale

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Warmer days mean a return to the chilled delights of cold brew. Cold brew makes a great morning (or afternoon!) pick-me-up, and though many coffee shops keep it on tap, avid drinkers know how daily coffee runs start to add up. Why not skip the lines, save money, and make your favorite coffee drink at home?

Right now, the OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker is on sale at Amazon for only $28. This self-contained system doesn't require paper filters and makes up to 24 ounces of coffee. Unlike complicated cold brew makers, this one has a simple three-step process that's easy to follow — and one of them doesn't require any work on your part. Plus, it's a great small-space solution for those with limited kitchen counter space.

Simply add your coffee grounds to the brewing container and attach the rainmaker top, which allows for an even distribution when you pour in the water. Depending on your desired caffeine strength, the coffee and water mix will set for 12 to 24 hours. The cold brew maker has a stainless steel mesh filter to prevent grounds from getting into the liquid, along with a glass carafe that catches the cold brew once it's ready to drink. The carafe even comes with a silicone stopper to keep coffee fresh when stored in the refrigerator.

Amazon

Buy It! OXO Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $27.49 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com

The cold brew maker has received over 2,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers who called it a "game changer." Shoppers can't stop talking about how easy it is to use and clean, with many noting how pleased they are that the purchase cuts down on their coffee spending budget.

"This little gadget has been my favorite thing in the kitchen," one shopper wrote. "I am a cold brew snob, and this baby hands down makes the best cold brew out there." Another impressed user stated that it "tastes exactly like Starbucks cold brew for a fraction of the price."

A third reviewer who was in the market for a new cold brew maker explained why they liked it so much, writing: "I highly recommend for all cold coffee lovers. [It] saves time and money in the morning so you don't have to run to a coffee shop to get your fix every day."

Allow the OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker to transform even the smallest space on your counter into an at-home coffee shop. Shop the must-have coffee appliance while it's on sale at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.