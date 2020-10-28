Meet the Celebrity Chefs That Will Star in OWN's First-Ever Cooking Shows

Saturdays are for the food shows on OWN!

The Oprah Winfrey Network just announced that it's adding a food block to its programming, a first for the network. Four original cooking shows will air starting in November, with three new culinary stars—Connie "Lovely" Jackson, Tregaye Fraser, and Tanya Holland—starring in their own respective series.

Lovely Bites starring Jackson, Tregaye's Way starring Fraser, Tanya's Kitchen Table starring Holland, and Food Fantasies, which will feature a variety of chefs, will air in 30-minute time slots between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays beginning November 14.

“Our viewers love spending time in the kitchen and cooking for themselves and their families,” said Tina Perry president of OWN in a press release. “We’re excited to introduce for the first time a programming block of fun-filled cooking shows and look forward to making Saturday afternoons on OWN a new destination for foodies.”

Lovely Bites follows Connie "Lovely" Jackson, a Hell's Kitchen and Food Network Star alumni as she creates dishes that are perfect for entertaining and festive occasions. In creating dishes as bubbly as her personality, she's known to use edible flowers, gold leaves, and other elegant touches to take make her food pop.

Treygaye's Way spotlights Food Network Star winner Traygaye Fraser as she creates family-friendly meals. The Atlanta-born chef is skilled in cuisines from 24 different countries and "is known for taking everyday foods from various regions and pairing them in unexpected ways" that families of all backgrounds can enjoy.

Food Fantasies explores various chefs' ultimate fantasy meals. The chefs are asked, "What’s the one dish you would make if calories didn’t count?” and “what’s the meal you would make for your nine-year-old self?” and use these prompts to create the culinary confections of their dreams. Eddie Jackson (also a Food Network Star winner), Nyesha Arrington, Jernard Wells, Darnell Ferguson, Danni Rose, and more make special appearances on this series.

Finally, Tanya's Kitchen Table stars Oakland-based chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Tanya Holland as she teaches viewers about “cooking local while thinking global." She creates delicious meals while offering clever kitchen tips and tricks that can be used daily.

