Over 2 Million Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard, 'Burn Injuries'

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports 205 incidents of heat malfunctions

Published on February 24, 2023 03:48 PM
cosori air fryer
Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Atekcity is recalling over 2 million Cosori air fryers sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico over concerns of fire hazards and "burn injuries."

According to a release from the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission, the affected units have "a wire connection" that "can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards."

Both people and property were affected by the recalled appliances.

"The firm has received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. These include 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage," the Commission's statement read.

Cosori also shared a statement to consumers, detailing the recall.

"After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers – which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires – can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards," the brand wrote on its website.

Along with adding that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution," Cosori also issued an apology.

"Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience," the brand said.

The affected units were sold at Target, Best Buy and the Home Depot, as well as online retailers between June 2018 and Dec. 2022.

Per the Commission, over 15 model types were recalled — a full list is included in the announcement.

The brand urges customers to "immediately stop" using the recalled appliances and reach out to Cosori for a free replacement by registering at recall.cosori.com.

