"There is concern of an additional piece of equipment present in the ice cream product(s) possibly presenting a choking hazard," a recall notice shared by the FDA read

Over 11,000 Cartons of Ice Cream Are Being Recalled After Customer Discovers 'Piece of Metal' in Container

Over 11,000 cartons of ice cream are being recalled after a customer discovered a piece of metal in a container of the frozen treat.

Weis Markets is recalling 10,869 units of Weis Quality cookies and cream ice cream, which comes in 48-ounce cartons, and 502 three-gallon bulk containers of Klein's vanilla dairy ice cream "because the products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipment parts," a recall notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The recall was issued after a customer reported finding "an intact piece of metal equipment" in a carton of Weis Quality cookies and cream ice cream.

"There is concern of an additional piece of equipment present in the ice cream product(s) possibly presenting a choking hazard," the notice read.

Image zoom Ice cream | Credit: FDA

The ice cream was sold in 197 Weis Markets locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia, according to the company. It has since been removed from shelves.

The Weis Quality cookies and cream ice cream was packaged on Oct. 28 and released for sale a day later. The products have a sell-by date of Oct. 28, 2021, which is indicated on the bottom of the containers.

The company said in a release that customers who have purchased the product may return it for a full refund.

RELATED VIDEO: General Mills Recalls 5 Lb. Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour Over Salmonella Fears

The Klein's bulk ice cream included in the recall was not for retail sale, Weis Markets said. It was sold to one establishment in New York and has been removed.

According to Weis Markets, 665 bulk containers of Klein's Cookies and Cream dairy ice cream and 286 bulk units of Nelson's Graham Slam ice cream were also packaged on Oct. 21, though they were stored in a warehouse and not distributed.