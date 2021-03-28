10 Outdoor Cooking Essentials You Need This Season — All Under $50 on Amazon

Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, or meat-eater, skewers are a must for any cookout. The ones in this 24-pack from Blue Donuts are made of sturdy, dishwasher-safe stainless steel that customers say can't be beat. "We are avid kabobbers and we're searching for some sturdy metal skewers that wouldn't break the bank," one wrote. "[These are] sturdy, the top is pointed enough to poke the food, and they're flat so they don't roll. They fit the bill for everything we were looking for."