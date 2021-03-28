10 Outdoor Cooking Essentials You Need This Season — All Under $50 on Amazon

The United States has officially sprung forward, ushering in longer days and the opportunity to spend more time outside. As a result, outdoor cooking is back on the rise. If you plan to break out your favorite warm-weather recipes any time soon, Amazon has everything you need to make them better than ever.
The site's customer-loved outdoor cooking tools include a hamburger press with a convenient patty ejector, an electric s'mores maker, and a watermelon cutter for easy fruit salads and sweet snacks. Check out our 10 top picks below.
If you've spent enough time in front of a grill, you probably know the importance of a great burger press. The 4.5-inch Weston Burger Express Hamburger Press comes with a spring plunger button that pops back up after compacting each patty, which makes the process incredibly efficient. You can even adjust the thickness of patties to anywhere between .25 and 1.5 inches.
Buy It! Weston Burger Express Hamburger Press with Patty Ejector, $19.99; amazon.com
The next items on the list come in handy for another barbecue staple — fruit salad. The Yueshico Stainless Steel One Step Watermelon Cutter easily cubes watermelon with a few pushes of its pinwheel-shaped blade. "This gadget is a dream and fun to use," one reviewer wrote. "I cut the watermelon into fours and within minutes, it's all perfectly cubed and ready to go."
If pineapple is more your speed, this SameTech corer and slicer makes it simple to incorporate the tropical fruit into any recipe. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the tool a five-star rating.
Buy It! Yueshico Stainless Steel One Step Watermelon Cutter, $10.61 with coupon (orig. $11.79); amazon.com
Buy It! SameTech Pineapple Corer and Slicer, $13.99 (orig. $25); amazon.com
Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, or meat-eater, skewers are a must for any cookout. The ones in this 24-pack from Blue Donuts are made of sturdy, dishwasher-safe stainless steel that customers say can't be beat. "We are avid kabobbers and we're searching for some sturdy metal skewers that wouldn't break the bank," one wrote. "[These are] sturdy, the top is pointed enough to poke the food, and they're flat so they don't roll. They fit the bill for everything we were looking for."
Buy It! Blue Donuts 12-Inch Stainless Steel Kabob Skewers, 24 Pack, $16.95; amazon.com
Grilling can be a fairly messy process, which is why over 2,000 people have turned to this Weber Professional-Grade Grill Pan to minimize spills and lock in flavor. The stainless steel pan has eighth-inch slits that allow juices to flow properly but keep food contained, so it's ideal for delicate dishes like fish fillets and sautéed veggies.
Buy It! Weber Style 6435 Professional-Grade Grill Pan, $23.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Salad aficionados will love the Lipper International Acacia Wave Bowl, which is 13.7 inches deep and made of real acacia wood. Its matching salad hands make serving simple, and reviewers are blown away by the workmanship of the entire set. "Gorgeous wood in a fun shape. Unique but still classic. The depth easily holds a salad for four," said one shopper, who recommends treating the wood with food-grade mineral oil to preserve its shine over time.
Buy It! Lipper International Acacia Wave Bowl with Salad Hands, $48.45 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
No matter your preferred spring and summer cuisine, these items are sure to streamline your preparations. Browse more of Amazon's top-rated outdoor cooking necessities below.
Buy It! Kizen Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $16.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press with Wood Handle, $12.79 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nostalgia Electric S'mores Maker with Lazy Susan Compartment Trays, $39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $9.99; amazon.com
