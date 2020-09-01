Outback Steakhouse Launches New Bloomin' Fried Chicken with Same Seasoning As the Bloomin' Onion
Move over Bloomin' Onion, it's the Bloomin' Chicken's time to shine
Fans of Outback Steakhouse's famous Bloomin' Onion will probably go crazy for their latest creation.
The steakhouse chain just revamped its offerings after operating on a limited menu due to the coronavirus pandemic. Outback reintroduced favorites including the Aussie Twisted Ribs and Three Cheese Steak Dip, and also added some brand new items — perhaps most notably, the Bloomin' Fried Chicken.
The new meal is Outback's take on the fan-favorite appetizer as a main course. The dish features a chicken cutlet that is battered in the famous Bloomin' Onion seasoning, fried, then drizzled with the spicy signature bloom sauce, and served with two sides.
Outback's new additions are also at lower price points. “We know value is important to our guests, especially now,” said Danielle Vona, Outback Steakhouse's Chief Marketing Officer in a press release. “In addition to adding a second side to most entrées, we’ve lowered prices on some of our signature appetizers as well as some of our larger cuts of steak.”
The new menu rolls out nationally on Wednesday, September 2, and all menu options will be available for dine-in seating, take-out, and delivery.
Other chain restaurants have been reinventing their menus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In July, Taco Bell announced that it was simplifying its menu and removed some favorite items like the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito and Triple Layer Nachos. The move came about after the Mexican chain shared that they spent "months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants."