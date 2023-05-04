Our Place's Spring Sale Includes a New Version of the Pan Oprah Once Called a 'Kitchen Magician'

Plus, our favorite deals on tableware, knives, and more

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Published on May 4, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

Our Place Spring Sale Oprah
Photo: People / Getty Images / Our Place

With the arrival of warmer weather, the first thing we tend to do is clean out our closets and remove any clothing we don't wear to make room for our spring and summer rotation. But what about your kitchen? If your cookware collection has seen better days, consider replacing those old pots and pans during Our Place's annual spring sale.

By now, you've likely heard of the Always Pan: It's taken the internet by storm and has amassed plenty of celeb fans. Oprah Winfrey once deemed it a "kitchen magician" and Cameron Diaz previously said that she uses her pan every single day.

Though the Always Pan is by far the most well-known, Our Place also sells hand-painted tableware, premium knives, and much more — all of which are discounted through May 15.

Best Deals from Our Place's Spring Sale

The brand recently updated its Always Pan, but the newest one is just as versatile. It replaces eight pieces of cookware since it can fry, braise, sear, steam, sauté, and boil. The pan is made with a non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating, and it comes with a spatula that fits right into the built-in spoon rest and a steamer basket that will come in handy for all kinds of side dishes. Plus, the 2.0 version is now oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you can truly use it for all facets of cooking.

It's earned an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 33,000 customers who rave that it's a "great pan" and "makes cooking much so easier." And right now, you can score the incredibly useful piece of cookware for $35 off.

Our Place Sping Sale
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $115 (orig. $150); fromourplace.com

Another best-seller is the Perfect Pot, which can do everything from boiling to braising to steaming. Unlike bulky stockpots, this one weighs just 4.5 pounds, making it easy to transfer from the stove to the oven. The 5.5-quart pot is made without any toxic materials, and thanks to its nonstick coating it's a breeze to clean. Scoop up the Perfect Pot on its own or get more bang for your buck by nabbing the Home Cook Duo, which also includes the Always Pan 2.0. Make a colorful cookware set by mixing several shades together, or choose a color scheme that matches the rest of your kitchen for a more cohesive look.

Our Place Sping Sale
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Perfect Pot, $132 (orig. $165); fromourplace.com

Available as a set of four or eight, these handmade glasses are stackable and can be used for serving water, iced coffee, cocktails, and even scoops of ice cream for dessert. You can choose from eight colors, including neutrals like clear and dusk, warmer hues such as turmeric and rosa, and mixed color sets.

"These glasses are beautiful and such a great addition to my cupboards," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Our guests always love them when they see them and they are used daily in our home."

Our Place Sping Sale
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Night + Day Glasses, $38 (orig. $50); fromourplace.com

Cut, dice, and chop your way to dinner using the Our Place Chef's Knife. The blade is full tang (meaning that it's one solid piece of metal) and is made from high quality German steel, so you won't have to worry about it breaking. The grooved handle will give you stable control over the blade and have you chop food more quickly and evenly.

Our Place Sping Sale
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Everyday Chef's Knife, $56 (orig. $70); fromourplace.com

Upgrade your kitchen by taking advantage of the Our Place Spring Sale and score discounts in every department. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks!

Our Place Sping Sale
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place 4-Piece Cookware Set, $395 (orig. $555); fromourplace.com

Our Place Sping Sale
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Full Plates, $48 (orig. $60); fromourplace.com

Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan, $124 (orig. $155); fromourplace.com

Our Place Sping Sale
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Pleat Trivet, $28 (orig. $35); fromourplace.com

