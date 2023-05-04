Lifestyle Food Our Place's Spring Sale Includes a New Version of the Pan Oprah Once Called a 'Kitchen Magician' Plus, our favorite deals on tableware, knives, and more By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 4, 2023 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Getty Images / Our Place With the arrival of warmer weather, the first thing we tend to do is clean out our closets and remove any clothing we don't wear to make room for our spring and summer rotation. But what about your kitchen? If your cookware collection has seen better days, consider replacing those old pots and pans during Our Place's annual spring sale. By now, you've likely heard of the Always Pan: It's taken the internet by storm and has amassed plenty of celeb fans. Oprah Winfrey once deemed it a "kitchen magician" and Cameron Diaz previously said that she uses her pan every single day. Though the Always Pan is by far the most well-known, Our Place also sells hand-painted tableware, premium knives, and much more — all of which are discounted through May 15. Best Deals from Our Place's Spring Sale Our Place Pleat Trivet, $28 (orig. $35) Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $115 (orig. $150) Our Place Perfect Pot, $132 (orig. $165) Our Place Everyday Chef's Knife, $56 (orig. $70) Our Place 4-Piece Cookware Set, $395 (orig. $555) Our Place Night + Day Glasses, $38 (orig. $50) Our Place Full Plates, $48 (orig. $60) Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan, $124 (orig. $155) Eva Longoria Says 'All Rules Go Out the Window' When She Cooks with Her Son — Shop Her 3 Kitchen Essentials The brand recently updated its Always Pan, but the newest one is just as versatile. It replaces eight pieces of cookware since it can fry, braise, sear, steam, sauté, and boil. The pan is made with a non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating, and it comes with a spatula that fits right into the built-in spoon rest and a steamer basket that will come in handy for all kinds of side dishes. Plus, the 2.0 version is now oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you can truly use it for all facets of cooking. It's earned an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 33,000 customers who rave that it's a "great pan" and "makes cooking much so easier." And right now, you can score the incredibly useful piece of cookware for $35 off. Our Place Buy It! Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $115 (orig. $150); fromourplace.com Another best-seller is the Perfect Pot, which can do everything from boiling to braising to steaming. Unlike bulky stockpots, this one weighs just 4.5 pounds, making it easy to transfer from the stove to the oven. The 5.5-quart pot is made without any toxic materials, and thanks to its nonstick coating it's a breeze to clean. Scoop up the Perfect Pot on its own or get more bang for your buck by nabbing the Home Cook Duo, which also includes the Always Pan 2.0. Make a colorful cookware set by mixing several shades together, or choose a color scheme that matches the rest of your kitchen for a more cohesive look. Our Place Buy It! Our Place Perfect Pot, $132 (orig. $165); fromourplace.com The 7 Best Bread Boxes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Available as a set of four or eight, these handmade glasses are stackable and can be used for serving water, iced coffee, cocktails, and even scoops of ice cream for dessert. You can choose from eight colors, including neutrals like clear and dusk, warmer hues such as turmeric and rosa, and mixed color sets. "These glasses are beautiful and such a great addition to my cupboards," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Our guests always love them when they see them and they are used daily in our home." Our Place Buy It! Our Place Night + Day Glasses, $38 (orig. $50); fromourplace.com Cut, dice, and chop your way to dinner using the Our Place Chef's Knife. The blade is full tang (meaning that it's one solid piece of metal) and is made from high quality German steel, so you won't have to worry about it breaking. The grooved handle will give you stable control over the blade and have you chop food more quickly and evenly. Our Place Buy It! Our Place Everyday Chef's Knife, $56 (orig. $70); fromourplace.com Upgrade your kitchen by taking advantage of the Our Place Spring Sale and score discounts in every department. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks! Our Place Buy It! Our Place 4-Piece Cookware Set, $395 (orig. $555); fromourplace.com Our Place Buy It! Our Place Full Plates, $48 (orig. $60); fromourplace.com Our Place Buy It! Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan, $124 (orig. $155); fromourplace.com Our Place Buy It! Our Place Pleat Trivet, $28 (orig. $35); fromourplace.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Dropped a Customer-Loved Gift Guide for Mother's Day — and Prices Start at $4 Joanna Gaines Has Worn This Incredibly Comfy Top for Years — and You Can Get the Look for $11 BaubleBar's Huge Spring Sale Includes Jennifer Aniston's Ring, Katie Holmes' Necklace, and More Starting at $10