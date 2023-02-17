The Viral Pan Oprah Once Called a 'Kitchen Magician' Also Comes in a Cast Iron Version, and It's on Sale

Kitchenware that makes life easier, and is celebrity-used, is always on our radar. And by now, you've likely heard of the Always Pan, as it has taken the internet by storm. Our Place has since followed up its smash hit with a cast-iron version of the popular cookware, and the Cast Iron Always Pan is on sale right now.

Until February 28, you can snag the skillet for just $116 during the brand's sizzle sale — $39 off its usual $155 price tag. So whether you love your original ceramic Always Pan and want to try it out in cast iron version, or just want to upgrade your cooking tools, now is a great time to stock up.

Like the original Always Pan, the best part about this cast-iron skillet is that home cooks can use it to whip up all different types of meals: It replaces eight pieces of cookware since it can fry, braise, sear, steam, sauté, and broil. It's made with a non-toxic and nonstick ceramic coating, and comes with a spatula that fits right into the built-in spoon rest.

Our Place

The pan has amassed plenty of celeb fans. Oprah Winfrey once deemed the Always Pan a "kitchen magician" and Cameron Diaz previously said she uses her pan every single day. Selena Gomez even collaborated with the brand and launched a collection of cookware that was available in limited-edition colors this past spring.

Shoppers can't get enough of the Always Pan, either. The cast-iron skillet has earned an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 700 customers who have raved that it's a "game-changer" and "a joy to cook with" in reviews.

One reviewer explained they'd used multiple cast iron skillets in the past, but felt the pans were difficult to maintain — until they bought the Always Pan. "I decided to try this one because other Our Place pans have been so easy to use," they wrote. "And I'm so glad I did! Finally, a cast iron pan that's easy to use, and easy to clean!"

"The cast iron pan is the next best thing to jam and bread! [It cooks] an incredible meal in less than 30 minutes [from] start to finish," another enthused review wrote. A final shopper stated, "The pan is marvelous for cooking just about everything…Bravo for the cast iron Always Pan. We almost always use it!"

Keep scrolling to shop the Cast Iron Always Pan in more colors before the sale ends.

Our Place

Our Place

Our Place

