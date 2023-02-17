Lifestyle Food The Viral Pan Oprah Once Called a 'Kitchen Magician' Also Comes in a Cast Iron Version, and It's on Sale Shoppers say it’s great for “cooking just about everything” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew Kitchenware that makes life easier, and is celebrity-used, is always on our radar. And by now, you've likely heard of the Always Pan, as it has taken the internet by storm. Our Place has since followed up its smash hit with a cast-iron version of the popular cookware, and the Cast Iron Always Pan is on sale right now. Until February 28, you can snag the skillet for just $116 during the brand's sizzle sale — $39 off its usual $155 price tag. So whether you love your original ceramic Always Pan and want to try it out in cast iron version, or just want to upgrade your cooking tools, now is a great time to stock up. Like the original Always Pan, the best part about this cast-iron skillet is that home cooks can use it to whip up all different types of meals: It replaces eight pieces of cookware since it can fry, braise, sear, steam, sauté, and broil. It's made with a non-toxic and nonstick ceramic coating, and comes with a spatula that fits right into the built-in spoon rest. Our Place Buy It! Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan in Blue Salt, $116 (orig. $155);fromourplace.com This Is the One Nonstick Skillet I Trust with Every Single Meal, and It's on Sale at Amazon The pan has amassed plenty of celeb fans. Oprah Winfrey once deemed the Always Pan a "kitchen magician" and Cameron Diaz previously said she uses her pan every single day. Selena Gomez even collaborated with the brand and launched a collection of cookware that was available in limited-edition colors this past spring. Shoppers can't get enough of the Always Pan, either. The cast-iron skillet has earned an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 700 customers who have raved that it's a "game-changer" and "a joy to cook with" in reviews. One reviewer explained they'd used multiple cast iron skillets in the past, but felt the pans were difficult to maintain — until they bought the Always Pan. "I decided to try this one because other Our Place pans have been so easy to use," they wrote. "And I'm so glad I did! Finally, a cast iron pan that's easy to use, and easy to clean!" "The cast iron pan is the next best thing to jam and bread! [It cooks] an incredible meal in less than 30 minutes [from] start to finish," another enthused review wrote. A final shopper stated, "The pan is marvelous for cooking just about everything…Bravo for the cast iron Always Pan. We almost always use it!" Keep scrolling to shop the Cast Iron Always Pan in more colors before the sale ends. Our Place Buy It! Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan in Sear, $116 (orig. $155); fromourplace.com Our Place Buy It! Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan in Spice, $116 (orig. $155); fromourplace.com Our Place Buy It! Our Place Cast Iron Always Panin Steam, $116 (orig. $155); fromourplace.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping At Kate Spade's Massive Presidents Day Sale, Prices Start at Just $20 Lululemon Best-Sellers Are on Sale for Presidents Day — Including These Under-$75 Pieces The 70 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now