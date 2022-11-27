The Viral Pan That Racked Up a Waitlist of 50,000 People Is Under $100 for Just 2 More Days

High-quality pots and pans make or break your experience in the kitchen. And right now, one of the most coveted cookware brands around, Our Place, is having its biggest sale ever — but it ends tomorrow.

Everything at Our Place is fair game during the brand's 2022 Black Friday sale, which runs until midnight ET on November 29. Top-rated kitchen tools, tableware, cookware, and more essentials are currently up to a whopping 45 percent off. Even the best-selling Our Place Always Pan and items that rarely go on sale, like the Carafe and the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan, are marked down. That is, while supplies last.

Whether you want to step up your own cooking game or you're shopping for the best chef on your holiday list, the below Black Friday deals at Our Place are definitely worth noting — and remember, everything returns to full price on Tuesday.

Our Place Black Friday Deals

You've probably seen Our Place's aesthetically pleasing, Instagram-worthy items on your social media feed. Since most of the brand's pieces feature a ceramic finish and sleek design, the entire collection looks luxe and elevates your kitchen. But they're not just pretty — Our Place pans and pots have earned the approval of thousands of customers thanks to their nonstick ceramic coating, lightweight feel, and multifunctionality.

Take the fan-favorite Our Place Always Pan, which is designed to serve as your do-it-all hero piece in the kitchen. The eight-in-one item acts as a frying pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula, nonstick pan, and spoon rest all in one 3-pound piece. Yes — seriously. Its versatility makes this everyday pan perfect for small spaces, and according to thousands of rave reviewers, you really can cook anything your heart (or stomach) desires in it.

The Our Place Always Pan's nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating makes cleanups a breeze, and it features a convenient pour spout to reduce mess, which is a unique bonus. It's no wonder that the pan has sold out 10 times and once racked up a waitlist of 50,000 people people eager to get their hands on it.

Oprah Winfrey even called the Our Place Always Pan a "kitchen magician" and Cameron Diaz claimed that she uses it every single day, which is the definition of a holy grail item. Right now, you can get the incredibly useful piece for just $95. Choose between eight pretty matte colors like lavender and sage, neutrals like charcoal and beige, or two of Selena Gomez's favorite shades, a bright berry and vibrant blue.

Another Our Place best-seller is the Perfect Pot, which does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming. Unlike bulky stock pots, this one clocks in at just 4.5 pounds with the lid, so you can easily transport it to and from the stove. Just like the Always Pan, a generously-sized spout makes the whole cooking process seamless, even for amateur chefs.

Right now, you can snag the Perfect Pot on its own for $115, or get more bang for your buck by scooping up the Home Cook Duo, which includes both the pot and pan for $200. Put these two top-rated pieces together, and you've got an entire cooking system at your fingertips. Mix multiple shades for a colorful cookware set, or choose matching hues for a cohesive look.

For people who live alone or are just dipping their toes — er, hands — into cooking, the Our Place Always Mini Pan is the ideal gift. It includes all the same impressive features as its popular predecessor, just on a smaller scale. Whip up the perfect eggs, prepare a yummy side dish, and easily bring it to a potluck to use with friends. At $75, this makes for a useful (and cute!) housewarming or wedding present.

Cookware is far from the only thing Our Place does well: The brand also offers beautiful and functional tableware and kitchen tools like cutting boards and knife sets — and it's all up for grabs at deep discounts today. Elevate your kitchen with these killer Black Friday deals at Our Place, below. And hurry! The clock is ticking.

