The Oprah-Approved Always Pan Is on Sale for Just a Few More Days in Several Popular Colors
You've probably seen the pan that Oprah called a "kitchen magician" all over your social media feed. But this isn't just any ordinary pan: It's the Our Place Always Pan that thousands of cooking enthusiasts and celebrities, like Cameron Diaz, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton, can't stop raving about — and you can get it on sale.
During the Our Place Summer Sale, you can save big on the brand's most popular meal essentials, like bowls, mugs, and plates, that'll take your kitchen to the next level. Its highly coveted pan normally goes for $145, but right now, you can snag it for only $116.
Buy It! Our Place Always Pan, $116 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com
The Our Place pan is designed to replace your frying pan, saute pan, skillet, saucier, saucepan, spatula, steamer, and spoon rest. At nearly 3 pounds, the lightweight aluminum pan heats food quickly and evenly. It features a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating that makes cleanup a breeze, pour spouts for less mess, and a modular lid to let out steam or lock it in.
Not to mention, it comes in a variety of colors — like charcoal, green, pink, and blue — that are so pretty, you'll actually want to leave it sitting out on your stovetop. With an overall 4.6-star rating and more than 26,000 reviews, many shoppers have crowned it "the best pan ever" and say they've "never been happier using a pan."
From its easy-to-clean surface to its versatile functioning, reviewers say this pan really does do it all. "When they say EVERYTHING can be cooked in this pan, they mean everything," one reviewer wrote, followed by details of the meals they've made and the fact that it cleans with one swipe. Plenty of people have also commented that they're getting rid of all their other cookware because of it.
Once you've added the Always Pan to your cart, don't forget to stock your cupboards with the brand's tableware that's also on sale. These hand-painted porcelain dishes, for example, are so aesthetically pleasing and available in sets of four. And one reviewer said they love the design of the brand's main plates because they have edges that make for mess-free meals.
The Our Place Summer Sale ends on Tuesday, July 19 at midnight PT, so there are just a few days left to take advantage of it. Add these kitchen essentials to your cart ASAP, because deals like this don't come around often.
Buy It! Our Place Main Plates, $30 (orig. $40); fromourplace.com
Buy It! Our Place Mug Set, $30 (orig. $40); fromourplace.com
Buy It! Our Place Side Bowls, $35 (orig. $45); fromourplace.com
Buy It! Our Place Tiny Bowls, $25 (orig. $35); fromourplace.com
Buy It! Our Place Side Plates, $30 (orig. $40); fromourplace.com
