This Instagram-Viral Pan Replaces 8 Different Cooking Tools — and It's on Sale for PEOPLE Readers

The secret to the Always Pan’s success is its design. Made from lightweight but sturdy aluminum, the skillet is easy to hold and heats evenly and quickly. It also features an adjustable lid that locks steam in or out, a stainless steel steamer basket, and two built-in spouts for mess-free pouring. Best of all, its nonstick, ceramic-coated interior isn’t just a breeze to clean, it’s free from harmful chemicals like PFOAs, lead, and other toxic metals.