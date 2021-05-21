This Instagram-Viral Pan Replaces 8 Different Cooking Tools — and It's on Sale for PEOPLE Readers
Even if you’ve only spent a minute on Instagram, you’ve likely seen Our Place’s Always Pan. The clever cooking utensil has earned a legion of die-hard fans thanks to its multitasking design and its stunning selection of colors like Millennial pink Spice, dreamy Blue Salt, and bright green Sage. And further evidence of its viral status? It’s sold out 10 times since its launch and racked up 276,000 followers on Instagram, including celeb fans like Kristen Bell and Jessica Alba.
So, if you’re curious to see if the hype is real, we have great news: Our Place just slashed the price of its Always Pan for our exclusive shopping event. Today, you can get 20 percent off all colors of the versatile pan with the code PEOPLE20.
Home cooks tight on storage space or those who simply don’t want to wash a sink full of dishes at the end of dinner will appreciate just how versatile the Always Pan is. It delivers on its promise to replace eight (yes, eight!) kitchen tools. The 10-inch wide, 2.7-inch deep vessel works as a sauté pan, frying pan, skillet, nonstick pan, steamer, saucier, saucepan, and spoon rest. Plus, it’s compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops.
“I use it every single day,” wrote one of the thousands of five-star reviewers. “To heat up tortillas, to steam veggies, to make fried rice, macaroni and cheese, steam pork buns, the list goes on and on!”
The secret to the Always Pan’s success is its design. Made from lightweight but sturdy aluminum, the skillet is easy to hold and heats evenly and quickly. It also features an adjustable lid that locks steam in or out, a stainless steel steamer basket, and two built-in spouts for mess-free pouring. Best of all, its nonstick, ceramic-coated interior isn’t just a breeze to clean, it’s free from harmful chemicals like PFOAs, lead, and other toxic metals.
“We have made so many dishes in it,” a reviewer said. “But the one that truly showed how non-stick it is,we melted marshmallows for Rice Crispy treats and the marshmallows never got stuck to the pan.”
The Always Pan typically costs $145, but PEOPLE scored an exclusive discount for our first ever shopping event. You just need to use the code PEOPLE20 to snag the pan for $29 less. Check out some of the most popular colors below before the sale ends tonight!
