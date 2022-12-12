Our Place Brought Back Black Friday Pricing on the Always Pan Just Before Its Holiday Shipping Deadline

Grab the celebrity-used cookware before the sale is over

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Our Place Always Pan Tout
Photo: Our Place

Kitchen appliances that are both space-saving and celebrity-approved are always on our radar. By now, you've certainly heard of the Always Pan, the cookware that has taken the internet by storm with loads of influencers and celebs giving it their seal of approval.

Whether you want to upgrade your own cooking game or are shopping for a home cook on your holiday list, now is your chance to get your hands on one. Right now, the brand's giving shoppers a major discount on the best-selling pan before the holidays.

As part of its year-end sale, the Always Pan is just $99 — that's one of the lowest prices we've seen this year (the last time it was under $100 was during Black Friday). Plus, if you order by December 16, you'll get it in time for Christmas.

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Lavender, $99 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

The best part of the popular cookware is its versatility. It replaces eight pieces of cookware since it can fry, braise, sear, steam, sauté, and boil — all in one. The pan is made with a nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating, and it comes with a spatula that fits right into the built-in spoon rest, as well as a steamer basket that will come in handy for all kinds of side dishes.

So it's no wonder why the pan has gained so much praise. Oprah Winfrey once deemed it a "kitchen magician" on one of her Favorite Things lists, Cameron Diaz previously said she uses her pan every single day, and Selena Gomez even collaborated with the brand this past spring.

If these A-list endorsements aren't enough to persuade you, shoppers' reviews will. It has earned an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 27,000 customers who rave that it's a "must-have" and "makes cooking more enjoyable."

One reviewer explained that they were hesitant about purchasing the pan but decided to take the leap when it was on sale." Wow! This pan delivers in so many ways," they wrote. "The nonstick component has won me over. The ease of not only cooking evenly but also being able to plate food easily from the pan is a game changer."

"I got one for Christmas last year. My daughter used it at my house and loved it so I got her one for this Christmas," another reviewer wrote. "I'm replacing all my pots and pans with Our Place. Best pots I've ever used!"

Scroll down to shop the Always Pan in more colors while it's still on sale.

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Sage, $99 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Spice, $99 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Blue Salt, $99 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Rosa, $99 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Rockettes Sneakers Interview
Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show
Cyber Monday Deals Across the Entire Internet copy
162 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022
Mindy Kaling Pink Outfit - shop the look (ASANA/celeb tout)
'Pink Isn't a Color, It's a Lifestyle': Mindy Kaling Can't Get Enough of Barbiecore — and Neither Can We
Related Articles
Our Place Black Friday Deals Last Chance
The Viral Pan That Racked Up a Waitlist of 50,000 People Is Under $100 for Just 2 More Days
Kitchen Brand Deals Cyber Monday Tout
The Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals from Kitchenaid, Keurig, Breville, and More Are Up to 60% Off
Le Creuset dutch oven sale tout
Found: Le Creuset Dutch Ovens That Are Still on Sale During Cyber Week — Up to 47% Off
Amazon Kitchen Deals Under $55
Whoa! These Top-Rated Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 73% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
5 of the Best Holiday Sales for Scoring Last-Minute Gifts Right Now — Up to 50% Off
Walmart Cyber Monday deals
The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday
Target Deals Roundup Black Friday
56 Black Friday Deals from Target's Sale to Add to Your Cart Today — Including a Dyson Air Purifier
Amazon Cyber Monday Roundup
The 116 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon, Including Markdowns on Apple, Bissell, Nespresso, and Yeti
Early Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Target's Cyber Monday Sale Starts Now — and the 50 Best Deals Include Beats Headphones for Under $100
People Tested Deals Roundup Cyber Monday Tout
The 38 Best Cyber Monday Deals on PEOPLE Tested Products Won't Last Long
Walmart Deals Roundup
Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is Full of Amazing Prices on TVs, Video Game Consoles, Treadmills, and More
An individual using an nonstick pan to make eggs
The 7 Best Nonstick Cookware Sets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
best stainless steel cookware
The 6 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
cast iron pans
The 4 Best Cast Iron Pans of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Tested Best Dutch Ovens
The 9 Best Dutch Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
skillet, griddle, dutch oven
Black Friday Just Got Tastier — Lodge Skillets Are Selling for as Little as $15 Right Now