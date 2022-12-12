Our Place Brought Back Black Friday Pricing on the Always Pan Just Before Its Holiday Shipping Deadline

Kitchen appliances that are both space-saving and celebrity-approved are always on our radar. By now, you've certainly heard of the Always Pan, the cookware that has taken the internet by storm with loads of influencers and celebs giving it their seal of approval.

Whether you want to upgrade your own cooking game or are shopping for a home cook on your holiday list, now is your chance to get your hands on one. Right now, the brand's giving shoppers a major discount on the best-selling pan before the holidays.

As part of its year-end sale, the Always Pan is just $99 — that's one of the lowest prices we've seen this year (the last time it was under $100 was during Black Friday). Plus, if you order by December 16, you'll get it in time for Christmas.

Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Lavender, $99 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

The best part of the popular cookware is its versatility. It replaces eight pieces of cookware since it can fry, braise, sear, steam, sauté, and boil — all in one. The pan is made with a nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating, and it comes with a spatula that fits right into the built-in spoon rest, as well as a steamer basket that will come in handy for all kinds of side dishes.

So it's no wonder why the pan has gained so much praise. Oprah Winfrey once deemed it a "kitchen magician" on one of her Favorite Things lists, Cameron Diaz previously said she uses her pan every single day, and Selena Gomez even collaborated with the brand this past spring.

If these A-list endorsements aren't enough to persuade you, shoppers' reviews will. It has earned an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 27,000 customers who rave that it's a "must-have" and "makes cooking more enjoyable."

One reviewer explained that they were hesitant about purchasing the pan but decided to take the leap when it was on sale." Wow! This pan delivers in so many ways," they wrote. "The nonstick component has won me over. The ease of not only cooking evenly but also being able to plate food easily from the pan is a game changer."

"I got one for Christmas last year. My daughter used it at my house and loved it so I got her one for this Christmas," another reviewer wrote. "I'm replacing all my pots and pans with Our Place. Best pots I've ever used!"

Scroll down to shop the Always Pan in more colors while it's still on sale.

Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Sage, $99 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Spice, $99 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Blue Salt, $99 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan in Rosa, $99 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.