Oprah Once Called This Internet-Famous Pan a 'Kitchen Magician' — and It's on Sale in So Many Pretty Colors

By now, you've likely heard about the Our Place Always Pan, or you've, at the very least, scrolled past it on social media. Heck, you or someone you know probably already even owns one. Since its debut, the versatile pan has become something of an internet sensation.
People are constantly eager to get their hands on it, and for good reason: The Always Pan functions as eight cooking tools in one. It has sold out more than 10 times and, at one point, there were more than 50,000 people on a waiting list for it. So it's a pretty big deal that you can score it on sale right now.
Our Place is hosting its annual Spring Sale which offers sitewide savings on the brand's array of pretty kitchen essentials. Though the Always Pan is by far its most popular pick, the brand also sells hand-painted porcelain plates, stackable glassware, a walnut cutting board, and premium knives — all of which are discounted during the sale. There's also its new Perfect Pot, which is a perfect addition to go with your pan.
The Our Place pan isn't your average cooking tool. Its genius design replaces your frying pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, spatula, and spoon rest. Made with a sturdy aluminum body that heats quickly and evenly, it weighs about 3 pounds so it's fairly lightweight and easy to move around your kitchen. It features a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating, pour spouts for less mess, and a modular lid that can let steam out.
Oh, and it comes in an array of pretty colors, so you'll actually want to leave it sitting out on your stovetop. Functional kitchenware that's aesthetically beautiful? Yes, please!
It's no wonder why the stovetop essential has garnered the attention of celebrities. Cameron Diaz revealed that she cooks with her Always Pan every single day, and Paris Hilton made crunchy french toast in her salmon-pink version for an episode of Cooking with Paris. Oprah Winfrey has also referred to it as a "kitchen magician" on one of her famous Favorite Things lists.
If Oprah's stamp of approval isn't enough to convince you, the Always Pan reviews speak volumes about its never-ending capabilities. It has earned an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 25,000 customers who rave that it "helps cut down on dishes and cooks food so well."
"When they say EVERYTHING can be cooked in this pan, they mean everything," one reviewer wrote, followed by details of the meals they've made and the fact that it cleans with one swipe. "Absolutely replaced my 15 other pieces of cookware for this! What a pleasure!" Another customer noted that the pan actually makes cooking more enjoyable.
TL;DR: If you love cooking but don't own the Always Pan, you need to. The Our Place Spring Sale ends on Sunday, May 8, but we recommend taking advantage of it well before then because colors are already selling out.
Scroll down to shop the Always Pan on sale before it inevitably sells out again.
